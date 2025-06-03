40 Percent of Gamers Wait for Major Discounts - Here’s Why That Matters

LONDON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital entertainment marketplace Eneba has revealed a new set of data that provides insight into a new generation of gamers. In their latest survey, 40% of players said that a game only becomes worth buying with a steep discount.

As game prices climb, deal-driven consumption is no longer a fringe habit - it's the central force shaping today’s $85 billion games market.

The Discount Generation

It’s no longer a niche tactic to look for discounted Steam keys . According to Eneba’s survey, 48% of gamers rank price as the most important factor when making a purchase, above other factors like graphics, online reviews, or platform exclusivity.

The stereotype of the impulsive gamer chasing the latest AAA release is fading. Instead, a methodical, value-first mindset thrives: wishlists get longer, impulse buys get rarer, and deals dictate demand.

This isn’t just belt-tightening. As more players jump across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, 70% say game deals tempt them to be less loyal to any single system. Loyalty is migrating: not to brands, but to bargains.

Gamers Take Back Control

With platform exclusivity losing its grip, discount culture is democratizing access. Cloud gaming and cross-platform play remove barriers, encouraging players to shop around and compare value. Xbox is already making moves to align itself with this new landscape - sharing its biggest titles, such as Forza Horizon 5, with PlayStation gamers.

Publishers who rely on brand allegiance, early hype, or locked ecosystems are up against a consumer base that increasingly waits, compares, and pounces when prices drop.

