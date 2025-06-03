Spatial Web Foundation Announces IEEE Approval of Spatial Web Standards

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spatial Web Foundation (SWF) proudly announces that The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has officially ratified the P2874 Spatial Web standards: the Hyperspace Modeling Language (HSML) and the Hyperspace Transaction Protocol (HSTP).

These global standards establish the technical foundation for a secure, interoperable, and intelligent Spatial Web—enabling collaboration between AI agents, IoT devices, robotics systems, and digital infrastructure across real-world environments.

The Spatial Web Protocol, Architecture, and Governance Standards were developed over a five-year period by IEEE Working Group comprised of members from industry, government, academia, and civil society. The Standards were developed within the IEEE Artificial Intelligence Standards Committee, under the auspices of the IEEE Computer Society, the largest global community of computer scientists and engineers.

The Spatial Web standards are not just a technical protocol, but a global framework for how intelligent systems interact with both the physical and social worlds. By encoding semantic meaning, spatial context, and temporal logic, these standards enable the digital representation of people, places, objects, and processes in a manner that machines can understand and act upon—while ensuring alignment with human-designed systems of law, governance, and coordination.

Just as past IEEE standards laid the foundation for technologies like Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth®, the Spatial Web standards (HSML and HSTP) provide a common language that manufacturers, developers, and engineers can rely on to build interoperable, compliant systems, reducing friction, accelerating deployment, and lowering integration costs. At the same time, they provide governments, regulators, and institutions with a technical foundation for developing policies, laws, and safeguards that help ensure these systems operate safely and ethically in the real world.

By defining the methods and the rules for intelligent agents to interact with both digital systems and physical environments, the Spatial Web standards unlock new possibilities for automation, coordination, and control in sectors such as smart cities, logistics, manufacturing, defense, healthcare, aerospace, and virtual worlds.

Key benefits include:

Increased interoperability across hardware, software, and environments

Improved explainability and transparency in autonomous systems

Spatial encoding of laws and permissions to improve governance and regulatory compliance

Reduced integration costs through standardized protocols and metadata structures

Accelerated development of AI and robotic systems with plug-and-play intelligence and data permissions



“The ratification of the Spatial Web standards marks a turning point—akin to the launch of TCP/IP for the internet,” said Bastiaan den Braber, Director of Operations at the Spatial Web Foundation. “The standards lay the groundwork for a network that is not just informational, but spatial and intelligent—bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds. This is how we prepare for, build, and benefit from the next era of the Web.”

“The Spatial Web standard offers the blueprint for harmonizing activities across digital twins, physical infrastructure, and AI and human agents,” said George Percival, Vice-Chair of the IEEE P2874 Working Group. “This is a foundational leap toward scalable, semantic interoperability across domains.”



About Spatial Web Foundation

The Spatial Web Foundation is dedicated to the development and implementation of socio-technical standards that will provide a safe and secure and interoperable foundation for the Spatial Web. These standards ensure that exponential technologies are not only technically robust but also socially beneficial, safe, compliant with existing laws, and in alignment with societal norms and values. SWF is a community of developers, creators, scientists, and innovators with a shared mission to enable a hyper-connected, contextually aware, ethically-aligned network of humans, machines, and artificial intelligence.

On behalf of the Company

Press Inquiries: https://spatialwebfoundation.org/swf/contact/

You can find more information at: https://spatialwebfoundation.org/ and https://sagroups.ieee.org/2874/