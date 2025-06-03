First Pacific Bank Recognized for Exceptional Workplace Culture, Two Years Running

WHITTIER, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC), is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Great Company Culture Award—marking the second consecutive year the Bank has received this honor. Presented by CultureID, this recognition highlights the Bank's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace.

This award is a direct result of employee feedback received from the 2025 Employee Engagement Survey and is awarded to companies that achieve strong participation and a high overall engagement score, placing First Pacific Bank in the top third of participating organizations. As a result of intentional leadership across the organization, employees have indicated that they have strong relationships, high accountability, clear alignment, consistent communication, and full capability to work and perform at their best, resulting in an engaged culture.

“Our mission at CultureID is to help companies create environments where people thrive,” said Kelly Burns, CEO of CultureID. “First Pacific Bank has demonstrated what’s possible when you make culture a priority. Their employee-centric focus is a model for other organizations to follow.”

"We are honored to receive the Great Company Culture Award highlighting our ongoing efforts to build a workplace that not only meets the needs of its employees but also aligns with First Pacific Bank's core values," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank. "This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team in building a workplace where employees feel supported and inspired. We believe that a strong company culture is the foundation of our success, and this award motivates us to continue investing in our people and our values."

To learn more about First Pacific Bank's award-winning culture, visit firstpacbank.com.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

ABOUT CULTUREID

CultureID is a leading provider of workforce business intelligence. Their mission is to help organizational leaders unlock the potential of their people by providing powerful tools and data-driven strategies that sustainably increase engagement, productivity, and profitability.