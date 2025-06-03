ConnectWise Launches the next evolution of SIEM to Help MSPs Streamline Security Operations, Reduce Costs, and Accelerate Threat Response

TAMPA, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the launch of the next evolution of ConnectWise SIEM, the industry’s most advanced managed Security Information and Event Management solution designed specifically for MSPs.

This release underscores ConnectWise’s commitment to empowering MSPs to expand their services, drive recurring revenue, and scale efficiently by leveraging advanced tools, partner enablement, and new market opportunities.

As cyber threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, many MSPs face challenges managing fragmented tools with limited resources. “With our latest SIEM release, powered by the ConnectWise Asio™ platform, we’re delivering advanced threat detection, intelligent automation, and full visibility in one streamlined experience,” said David Raissipour, Chief Product and Technology Officer. “It’s modern security, built for MSPs.”

ConnectWise SIEM Reduce Complexity, Lower Costs, and Boost Productivity

Built on the Asio™ platform, ConnectWise SIEM simplifies threat detection, investigation, and response—boosting efficiency and cutting costs by unifying security tools into a single, powerful solution. Its redesigned interface integrates seamlessly with the ConnectWise Security Dashboard (formerly ConnectWise Security360) for a streamlined experience. With ConnectWise SIEM, MSPs can:

Reduce complexity - Unify log management, threat detection, and response in one platform. Correlate events instantly to cut triage time. Empower mainstream staff to act like security experts with intuitive, automated security workflows.

- Unify log management, threat detection, and response in one platform. Correlate events instantly to cut triage time. Empower mainstream staff to act like security experts with intuitive, automated security workflows. Lower costs – Reduce incident response time and speed up detection and response to threats. Optimize data ingestion and retention costs and provide flexible pricing and data tiering to reduce storage and ingestion expenses common in legacy SIEM offerings.

– Reduce incident response time and speed up detection and response to threats. Optimize data ingestion and retention costs and provide flexible pricing and data tiering to reduce storage and ingestion expenses common in legacy SIEM offerings. Boost productivity - Accelerate threat detection and response to make running their business more efficient. Reduce time spent chasing false positives and accelerate time in incident resolution. Automate alert triage, enrichment and ticket creation so analysts can handle more cases in less time.



ConnectWise SIEM Helps MSPs Strengthen Security and Simplify Operations

ConnectWise SIEM introduces powerful new features to help MSPs safeguard clients across endpoints, applications, and cloud environments including:

Centralized Monitoring and Advanced Threat Detection : Consolidate and analyze logs from across the IT environment for unified visibility. Detect and prioritize threats using pre-built rules and machine learning.

: Consolidate and analyze logs from across the IT environment for unified visibility. Detect and prioritize threats using pre-built rules and machine learning. Streamlined Alert Management and Investigation Tools : Focus attention on the most critical issues with clear, actionable alerts. View and export alert-related data and raw events to enable deeper analysis.

: Focus attention on the most critical issues with clear, actionable alerts. View and export alert-related data and raw events to enable deeper analysis. Automated Reporting and Customizable Dashboards: Generate reports with a couple of clicks with built-in templates. Monitor key metrics and trends in real time, tailored to MSP workflows.



About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

Media Contact

Keith Giannini

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

connectwise@inkhouse.com