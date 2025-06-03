BluePearl Pet Hospital is Reimagining End-of-Life Care for Pets

Tampa, FL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluePearl™ Pet Hospital has announced BluePearl Pet Hospice, a service designed to keep pets approaching the end of their lives comfortable before they cross the rainbow bridge.

BluePearl Pet Hospice is located in several BluePearl hospitals across the country, providing in-home care that allows pets to enjoy their final days in comfort, while being surrounded by a familiar environment and the people they love. For pets located in cities where BluePearl Pet Hospice is not available, BluePearl also offers virtual quality-of-life consultations. The BluePearl Pet Hospice team is made up of dedicated, compassionate veterinarians and veterinary technicians, who offer support and care seven days a week.

BluePearl Pet Hospice also offers Comfort Care, a program for families with pets that are living with chronic or terminal disease. Comfort Care places focus on the pet's comfort and quality of life, while also taking into consideration the family's goals for care. The program provides partnership to help families navigate pain and disease management, while also offering services to support their pet’s mobility. The BluePearl Pet Hospice Comfort Care team helps provide consistent monitoring of their pet’s quality of life and eventually guides the family through informed, end-of-life decisions.

“As a practice full of pet lovers, we created BluePearl Pet Hospice to ensure pets are receiving the highest quality of care up until their final moments” said Dr. Julia Spade, cVMA, CHPV, CPEV, Medical Director at BluePearl Pet Hospice. “Pets are critical members of our families, and their final days should be in a comfortable environment they are familiar with, surrounded by the people they love. Our dedicated BluePearl Pet Hospice Associates provide support to both pets and their families, seven days a week right until the end of their beloved pet’s life.”

“When my sweet dog Murphy was approaching the end of his life, we worked with the BluePearl Pet Hospice team in Spring, Texas to ensure we could manage his pain and his overall quality of life during his final months, making him as comfortable as possible” said Nichole Eddings, Vice President of Operations at BluePearl. “Murphy received hospice care for nine months, which was time we never thought we’d have, and I can’t thank the BluePearl Pet Hospice team enough for the incredible care they provided. The human-animal bond is so special, and the loss of a pet is palpable. It brings our family so much peace knowing that the Hospice team not only extended Murphy's life but managed his pain so that we could enjoy those last nine months together as a family."

To learn more about BluePearl Pet Hospice and Comfort Care, please visit Bluepearlvet.com/pethospice.

