After more than 15 years in the computer hardware industry, Boost Hardware recognized a recurring problem: customers searching for specific server parts, especially hard drives, SSDs, and memory, often struggle to find the exact match due to confusing or outdated part numbers.



In reality, those same components may be sold under multiple identifiers: manufacturer part numbers (MPNs), retail SKUs, Smart Buy labels, OEM codes, and more. To make things even more complex, the same part is frequently rebranded and distributed by different OEMs, making cross-compatibility a challenge.



To solve this, Boost Hardware is proud to unveil the Beta release of Part Surfer AI – a powerful search tool that makes identifying exact and compatible part numbers fast, easy, and reliable.



With a database of over 100,000+ enterprise drives and memory modules, users can enter any known part number and discover:

Search by any known part number

Instantly view exact, equivalent, and substitute part numbers

Filter by brand, capacity, interface, and more

Locate in-stock replacements faster

Supported brands already include:



HPE, Dell, Seagate, Samsung, IBM, Lenovo, Sun, Hynix, Micron, Cisco, Hitachi, Toshiba, Kingston, EMC, SuperMicro, Crucial, Solidigm, and Kioxia.



“We built Part Surfer AI because our customers needed a smarter way to find what they were looking for. This tool simplifies the chaos of part number matching and helps buyers make confident purchasing decisions, even for end-of-life hardware,” said Nate Meyer, co-founder of Boost Hardware.



Currently in beta, Part Surfer AI will soon expand support to SFPs, power supplies, switches, and other networking equipment. As the model continues to learn, new features and refinements are added weekly.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/boost-hardware-launches-part-surfer-ai-to-simplify-enterprise-part-matching/