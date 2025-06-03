Paytronix Announces Nonita Verma as New GM, Changes to Executive Structure

NEWTON, Mass., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, an Access Group company, and the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, has announced the appointment of technology industry veteran Nonita Verma as its new General Manager. A seasoned executive with over two decades of leadership experience, Verma brings a proven track record of scaling global platforms and driving hyper-growth. Verma’s appointment, along with changes to the executive team, will help accelerate Paytronix's growth and provide its customers with a flexible, industry-leading guest engagement platform that meets their challenges.

Verma previously served as a Chief Strategy Officer at Keenai Global, where she focused on their Go-to-Market strategy and operational alignment as the Wealthtech platform readied for market entry across their B2C and B2B platforms. She has an extensive financial services background dating back to 2000 at Goldman Sachs, as well as senior roles at Credit Suisse among other places.

Verma’s connection to the hospitality industry was strengthened during her tenure at Tripadvisor, where she served as B2B General Manager and Global Head of Hotels.

According to Access North America President Jonah Paransky, “Nonita brings a plethora of skillsets to the table that will be essential during a pivotal time in Paytronix’s history. Her leadership qualities and experience are a great complement to our executive team and are sure to enhance our guest engagement offerings in the industry.”

“The hospitality industry is under pressure from uncertain market conditions and Paytronix is poised to help equip brands with the solutions they need to meet evolving customer expectations,” said Verma. “We’re accelerating investment in our platform while infusing it with advanced technologies like AI and new unique functionalities from Access to further enhance value we drive for our customers.”

Additionally, other members of the Paytronix executive team have taken on new roles:

Former Chief Revenue Officer Charles Gray will become the VP of Product Management at Paytronix, leveraging his extensive product and technology background with NCR, California Pizza Kitchen, and Cosi to lead product development and direction.

Pamela Robertson, who was brought on as Chief Marketing Officer of Paytronix in late 2022, will take on a larger role in Access, becoming the VP of Marketing, Hospitality for the Americas. She will maintain her role at Paytronix, and work alongside Access’ hospitality brands in North America to unify their marketing initiatives with Paytronix and Access.

Digger McElligott will become VP of Sales at Paytronix.

Customer Success will see a new face in Philippe Mestritz, who will become Access Group’s VP of Customer Success, Hospitality for the Americas.

