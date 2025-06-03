VAST Data and Cisco Expand Partnership to Deliver Turnkey, Scalable Infrastructure for Enterprise AI

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI Operating System company, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) to deliver a fully integrated and validated AI infrastructure stack that spans compute, networking, storage, and observability. The VAST AI Operating System is now available directly through Cisco’s Global Price List (GPL) and is fully supported by Cisco as part of the joint solution – simplifying how enterprises implement, operate, and scale modern AI environments by enabling customers to seamlessly procure and deploy VAST AI OS alongside Cisco UCS servers, Nexus switching, and Cisco Nexus Hyperfabric AI.

Together, VAST and Cisco provide a turnkey platform for building enterprise AI Factories – agentic, data-intensive AI systems at scale – ensuring security, performance, and operational agility from edge to core to cloud. The joint solution stack enables customers to unify data pipelines, automate infrastructure management, and reason over real-time data using scalable, zero-trust AI infrastructure.

VAST Founder and CEO, Renen Hallak, will join Cisco President and Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel on stage at Cisco Live’s Executive Symposium , for a fireside chat discussing this strategic partnership. The conversation will highlight how the two companies are driving enterprise AI adoption and explore key trends shaping the future of AI-driven business.

“Cisco and VAST share a vision for making AI infrastructure accessible, secure, and scalable for every enterprise,” said Jeremy Foster, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Compute. “We’re enabling customers to collapse complexity and unlock faster time-to-value by providing a unified infrastructure stack built for the demands of AI.”

The joint solution integrates key technologies across both platforms, including:

A Consolidated AI Infrastructure Stack: A jointly validated, enterprise-grade platform that brings together Cisco’s compute and networking leadership with the industry defining VAST AI Operating System – delivering a full-stack solution for AI infrastructure that’s simple to deploy, easy to manage, and built to scale from day one.

Integrated AI Execution with InsightEngine and AgentEngine: Customers can now run end-to-end AI pipelines – from retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to real-time reasoning – directly within VAST's AI OS on Cisco UCS. VAST InsightEngine accelerates vector search, data preparation, and inference workflows at the point of data, while AgentEngine takes this further by orchestrating autonomous agents that continuously operate on live data streams, enabling real-time, event-driven decision-making. These capabilities empower Cisco environments to become intelligent execution layers – turning raw data into continuous, actionable insight.

Unified AI Data and Compute Services: A consolidated software stack via the VAST AI Operating System that simplifies infrastructure complexity by unifying structured, unstructured, and vector data management with agentic compute services – enabling real-time reasoning for next-gen AI applications and workflow automation at scale.

Enterprise-Grade Performance and Scalability: High-performance compute with Cisco UCS and scalable, AI-optimized network fabrics via Cisco Nexus, validated to run seamlessly with VAST's Disaggregated Shared Everything (DASE) architecture – delivering predictable performance across even the largest AI deployments.

Faster Time-to-Value with Turnkey Automation: SaaS-based orchestration and lifecycle management from Cisco Nexus Hyperfabric AI, combined with VAST's intelligent dataflows and global namespace, streamline infrastructure provisioning, monitoring, and scaling across the full AI pipeline.

SaaS-based orchestration and lifecycle management from Cisco Nexus Hyperfabric AI, combined with VAST’s intelligent dataflows and global namespace, streamline infrastructure provisioning, monitoring, and scaling across the full AI pipeline. Built-In Security and Multi-Tenant Readiness: A zero-trust infrastructure model that combines VAST’s native data governance and multi-tenant controls with Cisco’s secure platform architecture—ensuring isolated, compliant environments for sensitive AI workloads across hybrid and on-prem deployments.

The VAST + Cisco solution is purpose-built for generative and agentic AI workloads, enabling customers to power complex, data-driven applications with the performance, insight, and operational control needed to drive business transformation.

“This partnership represents the convergence of two best-in-class platforms to create a foundational blueprint for enterprise AI,” said Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO at VAST Data. “By aligning the VAST AI OS with Cisco’s UCS and Nexus infrastructure, we’re delivering the turnkey simplicity, observability, and scalability that enterprises need to deploy and manage intelligent systems globally.”

Learn more about the VAST + Cisco partnership at Cisco Live 2025, or speak to joint partners about VAST on Cisco UCS.