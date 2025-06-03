Ciroos Raises $21M to Bring Agentic AI to Operations Teams

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ciroos , a pioneer in AI-powered operations, today announced it has raised $21 million , led by Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP), to deliver the industry’s first extensible, multi-domain AI SRE Teammate for modern enterprise operations. The company’s SRE Teammate enables site reliability engineers, DevOps and operations teams to automate, augment and drive autonomous operations to slash incident response time by 90%.

Today’s enterprise applications are increasingly dynamic and span multiple domains. Consequently, many operations teams struggle to identify the root cause of incidents and anomalies, even when engaging hundreds of expert responders. This difficulty is largely due to an overreliance on static runbooks, dashboard-based "click operations” and siloed tooling. Furthermore, as teams incorporate AI into their applications, operational practices require modernization. Compounding these issues, while new AI tooling causes developer productivity to skyrocket, the resulting increased operational load often overwhelms already stretched SRE teams.

With these challenges in mind, Ciroos has reimagined observability operations with an AI SRE Teammate that empowers companies to initiate investigations into anomalies proactively, often before any expert is paged. The SRE Teammate uses a multi-agent system incorporating human expert-like reasoning to understand and correlate vast amounts of cross-domain interactions to identify what is — and what isn’t — a problem. Built on the recently announced Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent 2 Agent (A2A) architectures, the SRE Teammate is extensible by allowing easy integration with third-party AI agents deployed in the enterprise. By seamlessly integrating with existing observability tools, ticketing systems, collaboration software, code repositories and incident response tools, the SRE Teammate becomes an integral part of the operations team. At all times, humans are in control, choosing their desired level of augmentation and autonomous operations on their AI journeys.

“SREs carry a heavy burden — from middle-of-the-night incidents to hours of repetitive analysis and postmortems,” said Ronak Desai, co-founder and CEO of Ciroos. “We built our AI SRE Teammate to end that toil, fully embracing our mission to provide an AI SRE Teammate that empowers SREs to be superheroes. It achieves this by accelerating root cause identification, automating or augmenting actions, and ultimately giving them back the time, clarity and control so they can do what they do best: build, safeguard and evolve reliable systems at scale.”

Built by Industry Experts

Founded in February 2025 by Ronak Desai, Amit Patel and Ananda Rajagopal, Ciroos brings together executives with proven track records of scaling businesses from zero to more than $5 billion. With leadership experience in roles at Cisco, AWS and Gigamon, the founding team holds 84 patents across AI, observability, distributed systems, cloud, cybersecurity and networking. The investment will build go-to-market operations and accelerate the rollout of SRE Teammate across enterprises. The company is currently hiring AI engineers, full-stack engineers and go-to-market experts.

"Ciroos represents a transformative approach that delivers immediate and measurable impact,” said Shawn Cherian, partner at EIP. “The team's deep domain expertise — both on the ground working with the SREs and in leadership at global enterprises — and their vision to automate, augment and drive autonomous operations make them uniquely qualified to address challenges in this emerging space.”

Visit ciroos.ai to schedule a demo or become part of the early access program.

About Ciroos

Ciroos offers an AI SRE Teammate that empowers SREs, DevOps and operations teams to be superheroes. Built from the ground up with the power of multi-agentic AI, Ciroos enables operations teams to reduce toil, investigate incidents, explain anomalies and drive autonomous operations, across complex multi-domain environments, all while leaving humans in control. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Ciroos is funded by Energy Impact Partners and prominent angel investors, and serves enterprises across the globe. Learn more at ciroos.ai and follow on LinkedIn and X .

