H1 Acquires Veda to Solve Healthcare’s Provider Data Challenge and Power Better Care

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , on a mission to connect the world with the right doctors, today announced that it has acquired Veda Data Solutions, Inc. (Veda). Backed by notable investors like Oak HC/FT and HealthX, Veda provides accurate provider data and automation solutions to health insurance plans. This acquisition tackles one of healthcare's most fundamental challenges: ensuring accurate information about doctors is available so patients can find the right care.

Information about doctors is the cornerstone of our healthcare system and critical to how health plans operate. It impacts everything from how people select which doctor to see, to ensuring the right doctors are included in insurance networks, to making sure communities have enough physicians to meet diverse needs. Despite its critical importance, healthcare has long struggled with fragmented, outdated, and incomplete provider information, creating inefficiencies for health plans and barriers for patients.

"With this acquisition, we're tackling a systemic issue that affects nearly everyone in healthcare," said Ariel Katz , CEO and co-founder of H1. "Accurate information about doctors isn't just a data problem – it's the foundation for effective healthcare delivery. By solving this challenge, we're helping ensure everyone can find and access the care they need."

By acquiring Veda and building on the recent acquisition of Ribbon Health , H1 now offers expanded solutions that address critical needs for how health plans manage provider information. This strategic move advances H1's vision to create the industry's first comprehensive end-to-end provider data platform for directories, networks, rosters, credentialing, and provider data management.

“At Veda, we've always believed that solving healthcare's data problem would transform patient care," said Meghan Gaffney , CEO and co-founder of Veda. "Joining forces with H1 turns that possibility into reality. Together, we can finally address this persistent challenge in healthcare, enabling health plans to operate more effectively and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional care."

While this acquisition significantly enhances H1's offerings for health plans, the impact extends far beyond, reducing administrative burden for providers, creating better experiences for patients, and ultimately creating a healthier future for all.

About H1

H1 continues to build towards its mission of connecting the world to the right doctors. Powered by a robust data platform, H1’s solutions leverage advanced analytics and AI to deliver meaningful insights to over 200 customers, driving inclusive clinical research, improving patient outcomes, and supporting a healthier future for all.

H1 has earned significant recognition for its achievements, including being named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers, being listed in the 2024 New York Digital Health 100, and receiving the 2024 Fierce Award for Excellence in Data-Driven Diversity Practices. The company is backed by prominent investors including Altimeter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Flex Capital, and is ranked among Y Combinator’s Top Private Companies. Learn more at h1.co .

About Veda

Veda blends science and imagination to solve healthcare’s most complex data issues. Using AI, machine learning, and human-in-the-loop automation, our solutions dramatically increase productivity, enable compliance, and empower healthcare businesses to focus on delivering care. Veda’s platforms are simple to use and require no technical skills or drastic system changes because we envision a future for healthcare where data isn’t a barrier—it’s an opportunity.