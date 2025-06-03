Foundational US Patent Granted for ECG Assessment of Heart Function, Further Expands HeartSciences’ Patent Portfolio and IP Value

Southlake, TX, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”) powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to enable earlier detection of heart disease, today announced the grant by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of a foundational patent covering the estimation of echocardiography parameters indicative of heart function using an ECG. This further expands, strengthens and reinforces the value of our extensive IP portfolio.

To date HeartSciences has been granted 10 US patents and 34 international patents for a total of 44 granted patents. Issued international patents are across key countries including China, Brazil, Canada, India, South Korea, Mexico, and key European markets such as Germany, France, UK, Italy and the Netherlands.

“We believe we have a very robust and extensive AI-ECG algorithm patent portfolio, and this latest foundational patent underlines our position as a key player in the fast-emerging AI-ECG field and re-enforces the considerable embedded IP value in HeartSciences.” said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences.

For more information about MyoVista Insights, visit https://www.heartsciences.com or follow us on X: @HeartSciences. To explore collaboration or early adoption opportunities, please contact HeartSciences info@heartsciences.com.

