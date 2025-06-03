AccuWeather & AccuLumen® Join The Vision Council Foundation in Celebrating National Sunglasses Day

Alexandria, Virginia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vision Council Foundation is proud to welcome AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate, most trusted, and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, as a supporter of National Sunglasses Day . Brought to life by The Vision Council in 2014, the specially designated day is celebrated each year on June 27 to highlight the importance of wearing sunglasses year round. The two organizations are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of wearing UV-protective eyewear and safeguarding long-term eye health.

According to The Vision Council’s latest research, nearly 40% of adults do not wear sunglasses regularly, despite the fact that prolonged exposure to UV radiation can lead to serious eye conditions, including cataracts, macular degeneration, and even certain cancers of the eye and eyelid. UV damage to the eyes is cumulative and irreversible, making daily protection critical, regardless of season or cloud cover.

This collaboration also serves as a reminder for people to quickly and easily check in with the AccuLumen(R) first-of-its-kind brightness index on AccuWeather.com to reference an easy-to use tool to better determine how the weather they will experience that day and, in the future, will impact their eye health. The index is measured on a scale of one to 10 with one representing a grey, dark day and 10 indicating a very bright day with blue sunny skies, no clouds, no pollution, and a high level of glare at sunrise and sunset.

“UV rays don’t take a day off, and neither should your sunglasses,” said Ashley Mills, CEO of The Vision Council. “We’re thrilled to work with AccuWeather to help people make smart sun-safe choices and think about their vision health as regularly as they check the weather.”

AccuWeather will join The Vision Council Foundation for a special event in New York City to celebrate National Sunglasses Day, featuring experts who will educate the public about the science of UV radiation to help illustrate the impact this has on vision health. The event will include interactive demonstrations, giveaways, and photo opportunities that encourage everyone to make sunglasses a part of their daily routine.

“Protecting your health starts with awareness built on information from a trusted source, and we’re honored to collaborate with The Vision Council Foundation to highlight the role that sun safety plays in eye care,” said Chris Patti, AccuWeather’s Chief Data and Science Officer. “Our mission is to help people and businesses make the best weather impacted decisions possible, whether that means bringing sunglasses to the beach or sporting event, or protecting your teams in the field.”

The Vision Council Foundation will work with AccuWeather and council members to amplify the campaign across digital platforms as they share UV protection tips and encourage the public to participate by posting their favorite sunny looks and #SunglassSelfies on social media. AccuWeather’s UV index will be featured on thevisioncouncilfoundation.org starting this summer.

Be Part of the Vision

The Vision Council Foundation invites individuals and organizations to help bring more opportunities like this to life. Donations will directly fund educational programs, scholarships, and outreach initiatives, making a lasting difference in communities across the country.

The Vision Council Foundation is proud to recognize its 2025 event sponsors:

GUESS Eyewear, Marcolin, Silhouette, evil eye, Marchon & Altair Eyewear, EssilorLuxottica, ZEISS, Article One, Vera Wang (Kenmark Eyewear), Tura, MODO, Peepers, Vontélle Eyewear, and L’Amy America.

Supporters can make contributions online here and learn more at thevisioncouncilfoundation.org .

To learn more about campaign and event sponsorship opportunities, contact partner@thevisioncouncil.org .

# # #

About The Vision Council Foundation

As the philanthropic foundation of The Vision Council, The Vision Council Foundation empowers people everywhere to see and look their best through public eye health education and optical industry career training support. A 501c3 charitable nonprofit organization, the Foundation is dedicated to ensuring better vision for better lives.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved over 12,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making.

Billions of people around the world rely on AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is the #1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

Attachments