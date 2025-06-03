FLUENT Expands Indoor Cultivation Footprint with First Planting at Rosa Facility in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator operating under the FLUENT™ brand, has successfully completed the first planting at its new Rosa indoor cultivation facility in Tampa. This milestone represents a significant operational advancement in support of the Company’s 2025 growth strategy and brand-tiering model.

The Rosa facility adds 9,200 square feet of high-efficiency indoor canopy, supporting FLUENT’s commitment to premium, hand-trimmed whole flower production. With the first of three cultivation rooms now planted with approximately 1,500 high-THC plants across eight genetics, FLUENT is poised to strengthen its supply of high-performing products in a growing and increasingly segmented Florida medical market.

The Rosa build-out expands FLUENT’s total Florida cultivation footprint to 103,000 square feet, with a deliberate balance between 45,000 sq. ft. of indoor capacity and 58,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse operations, providing flexible, tiered product output aligned with brand positioning and evolving patient preferences.

“The Rosa facility strengthens our ability to control quality and meet demand with precision as we scale in Florida,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “This expansion reflects our focus on operational discipline, consistent product excellence, and strategic brand segmentation, which we believe will drive long-term shareholder value.”

Key features of the Rosa facility include:

Three sealed indoor grow rooms with state-of-the-art HVAC and fertigation

A purpose-built cure vault to maximize terpene and cannabinoid retention

On-site hand-trimming areas to support the facility’s high-quality, premium flower mission

Scalable infrastructure to support future canopy expansion

All Rosa-grown products will be sold exclusively through FLUENT’s Florida retail network. The facility is a cornerstone of the Company’s multi-tiered brand strategy, supporting a comprehensive flower portfolio that spans value-tier Bag-O, mid-tier KNACK, and an upcoming top-tier brand. Rosa is positioned to support the highest-quality offerings within the FLUENT portfolio.

To learn more about FLUENT’s latest product innovations, retail expansion, and cultivation milestones, visit www.getfluent.com and follow us on Instagram at @Fluent_FL.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs more than 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact:

Robert Beasley, CEO

850-972-8077

investors@getfluent.com

Media Contact:

press@getfluent.com