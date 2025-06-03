Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size to Hit USD 23.75 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Long-Acting and Low-Dose Innovations – SNS Insider

Austin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Hormonal Contraceptives Market was estimated at USD 16.77 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.75 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The growth of the hormonal contraceptives market is mainly driven by increasing awareness about family planning, rising demand for effective birth control methods, and advancements in drug delivery systems. The availability of more OTC options, along with the potential for expanded healthcare coverage, is further accelerating adoption. In addition, regular innovations in low-dose and long-acting formulations that enhance safety and compliance and make hormonal contraceptives a first-class option for modern global reproductive health continue to support the market recently.





The U.S. hormonal contraceptives market was estimated at USD 6.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.24 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The US leads the North American hormonal contraceptives market. This has enabled them to lead with coverages such as how easily people could access health care, more awareness of birth control methods, and all possible options for birth control. Market growth across the country has also been supported by government initiatives and public health campaigns.

Segments Insights

By Product, Hormonal Implants to Register Fastest Growth

The hormonal implants segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its long-acting efficacy, low need for user intervention, and increasing number of hormonal implants available in developing regions. A one-time application of these subdermal devices protects for years, which is what makes them an ideal choice for women craving maintenance-free contraception. A growing awareness of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) combined with powerful advocacy from health care providers and public health groups is driving demand. Rising implant provision in low- and middle-income countries is due to increasing family planning access, often through government-supported programs or donor-funded initiatives.

By Contraceptive Hormone, the Combined Hormone Contraceptives Segment Dominated the Market

The combined hormone contraceptives segment led the hormonal contraceptives market in 2024 with a 74.56% market share due to high effectiveness, cycle-regulating advantages, and easy availability. These combined estrogen-progestin formulations are available in the form of pills, patches, or vaginal rings, thus providing multiple options for users. Although combined contraceptives are normally used to prevent pregnancy, they are also prescribed to treat menstrual disorders, acne and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The predictability of menstrual cycles and the lesser amount of hormone fluctuations provided by these drugs make them the choice of a majority of women and cement their position in the global market.

By Distribution Channel, the Hospital Pharmacies Segment Dominated the Market

The hormonal contraceptives market in 2024 was led by hospital pharmacies with a 79.02% market share, owing to growing usage of hospital-based prescriptions and the availability of a wide range of contraceptive products in such settings. Implants and intrauterine devices are long-acting contraceptives requiring administration by a trained professional, making them one of the most prevalent long-acting contraceptive supply channels dispensed through hospital pharmacies. Moreover, patients have easy access to counseling and contraceptive options in hospitals from their gynecologists, which serves to further improve compliance rates.

North America Leads the Hormonal Contraceptives Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

The hormonal contraceptives market is dominated by North America in 2024 with a 44.6% market share, owing to the presence of an established healthcare infrastructure in the region. The state of the U.S. market is reinforced by solid government support, insurance coverage, and initial adoption of new products like low-dose patches and OTC pills. Public health campaigns and the engagement of OB/GYN professionals are also helping to promote uptake of contraception, which builds a steady demand and ensures continued leadership from the region in the global market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for hormonal contraceptives, which is attributed to an increase in population, awareness of family planning, and an increase in government initiatives for birth control. The boost in contraceptive uptake across the globe is primarily due to rapid urbanisation, enhancements in healthcare availability, and the increasing reach of pharmaceutical retailers in countries such as India and China.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Organon & Co.

Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.)

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Gedeon Richter Plc

Afaxys Inc.

Cipla Limited

other players

