The Hospitality Industry in Vietnam 2025-2030: Market Opportunities, Loyalty Programs and Company Profiles of Vinpearl, Muong Thanh Hospitality, Accor Hotels, InterContinental Hotels Group and More

The hospitality market in Vietnam is projected to grow significantly, with market size estimated to rise from USD 5.88 billion in 2025 to USD 11.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.94%. Key growth drivers include active tourism solutions and digital promotion by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), affirming Vietnam as a safe and appealing destination ready to welcome tourists post-pandemic.

Vietnam's hospitality landscape is diverse, featuring both international and domestic brands. Though still developing, the sector sees increasing brand penetration due to rising tourism activities. Prominent entities in the market include Vinpearl, Muong Thanh Hospitality, Accor Hotels, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Marriott International.

Famed for its beaches, rivers, temples, and vibrant cities, Vietnam has transformed into one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations worldwide. The nation's shift from an agriculture-based economy to a service-oriented one finds tourism and hospitality at the forefront, further bolstered by VNAT's efforts. Last year marked a milestone with 12.6 million international visitors, a remarkable surge from the previous year, while domestic tourism surpassed expectations by 6%.

Hosting the 31st SEA Games allowed the hospitality sector to shine as a secure and attractive venue for international visitors, highlighting investment opportunities. The rise in the number of tourists and hotel chains, complemented by competitive pricing and marketing strategies, is facilitating robust growth in the sector. Foreign-managed hotels generally report better financial performance compared to local counterparts.

Vietnam Hospitality Market Trends and Developments

The increasing number of visitors to Vietnam is a key factor propelling the industry forward. With a favorable climate, rich culture, and stunning landscapes, Vietnam's appeal continues to grow. This year, international visitor numbers reached 12.6 million, though still just 70% of pre-pandemic levels. Top contributors to this influx include South Korea, China, Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan, with significant numbers also from Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, India, and Australia.

Construction projects are set to meet burgeoning demands within the hospitality sector. According to TOPHOTELPROJECTS, Vietnam will see 253 construction projects offering 88,827 rooms. Esteemed international hotel brands are expanding their presence in Vietnam, with Marriott International planning the introduction of The Ritz-Carlton, Westin, and others in upcoming years. Likewise, Lodgis Hospitality is poised to further its influence with ambitions to manage 10,000 rooms by 2025.

Major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are on track to welcome new hotel developments. Out of 130 projects, 75 are designated four-star, while 55 will offer five-star service. Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi will lead with 15 and 13 new properties, respectively, while Da Nang anticipates 11 new hotels.

