CBAK Energy Secures $3 Million Follow-up Order from Livguard, Strengthening Strategic Partnership in India

DALIAN, China, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced the receipt of a significant follow-up order from Livguard, a prominent Indian energy storage solutions provider. Valued at approximately USD 3 million, this order brings the cumulative value of orders from Livguard to USD 7.9 million since the inception of the partnership.

Founded in India, Livguard is backed by the 37-year legacy of the esteemed SAR Group and has emerged as a leader in the Indian energy solutions landscape. With a broad portfolio including inverters, batteries, solar energy systems, and automotive power solutions, Livguard is supported by a robust nationwide sales and service network, catering to millions of customers and accelerating India’s transition to sustainable energy.

Livguard has been sourcing Model 32140 cylindrical lithium-ion batteries from CBAK Energy, leveraging their high performance and reliability across a range of energy applications.

Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, commented: "In January, we announced our collaboration with Ather, one of India’s top five two- and three-wheeler manufacturers. Now, with this substantial order from Livguard, we are further strengthening our presence in India’s fast-growing energy market. This order is a strong validation of the quality and dependability of our battery technology. We look forward to deepening our strategic collaboration with Livguard and continuing to provide innovative energy solutions that meet the evolving demands of the global market."

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Mr. Thierry Jiewei Li

Phone: 86-18675423231

Email: ir@cbak.com.cn