BWS Celebrates Landmark Success with Six-Figure Retained Client and Surge in International Demand

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWS, the Manchester-based animation studio known for its distinctive hand-drawn style and emotionally resonant storytelling, is celebrating a landmark period of growth and creative success. Following a string of high-profile project wins and growing international acclaim, the studio has cemented its position as one of the UK’s most exciting creative forces in the world of animation and visual storytelling.

At the heart of this milestone is a new six-figure retained partnership with a major US-based client—BWS’s largest retained agreement to date. This deal not only marks a significant commercial achievement but also reinforces the studio’s expanding international presence, particularly across the North American market. The win follows a sharp rise in repeat commissions and ongoing project work from existing clients on both sides of the Atlantic, showcasing the growing demand for BWS’s unique creative approach.

While many in the industry have shifted towards AI-generated content, BWS has remained committed to the traditional craft of hand-drawn animation. This dedication to authenticity, originality and human-led artistry is helping the studio stand out at a time when creativity risks becoming homogenised. Clients are increasingly drawn to BWS for its ability to create emotionally engaging, visually rich narratives that feel timeless yet fresh.

Commenting on the recent developments, founder Ben Wild said:

"I’m incredibly proud of what our team has achieved. Securing a retained client of this scale for our latest international project in America is a huge milestone. The fact that we’re also seeing sustained growth across both UK and US markets proves that our focus on bespoke animation and creative integrity truly resonates. We’re doing things differently — and it’s paying off in all the right ways."

Alongside its client work, BWS is also investing heavily in the development of original intellectual property. In collaboration with long-time business partner Andrew Morgan, the studio is actively exploring new ventures in the entertainment and digital content space. Several projects are already in development, with exciting announcements expected later this year.

The studio’s client roster already boasts some of the biggest names in media and entertainment, including the Premier League, Seren Kids, CBBC, New Balance and Amazon Prime. These collaborations have helped establish BWS as a go-to studio for brands seeking high-quality, hand-crafted animation with emotional depth.

As BWS looks to the future, its unwavering commitment to meaningful storytelling, traditional animation and creative excellence continues to drive the studio into an exciting new era.

For further information on BWS, please visit the website www.benwildstudios.com

About BWS

Ben founded the company in 2020 after vast experience within the animation & design industry. Since 2020, his team has expanded with talented creatives, storytellers & and out-of-the-box thinkers! The team has been fortunate enough to work across hundreds of projects with world-recognised brands. Their work has spanned TV, Music, Cinema, Print & Traditional AD Creative.

