Sportlync Retains DelMorgan & Co. and Baird Augustine for Capital Raise

PHOENIX, Ariz., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Sportlync, Inc., a Phoenix-based AI-driven platform connecting sports enthusiasts, proudly announces it has retained DelMorgan & Co. and Baird Augustine, two premier investment banking firms, in a combined effort to raise capital for its global expansion. According to their agreements, DelMorgan & Co. will lead a planned $30 million+ institutional capital raise in December 2025, while Baird Augustine will spearhead a $10 million convertible note raise in July 2025, fueling Sportlync’s growth across 33 sports, including tennis, soccer, and basketball.

AI-Driven Sports Connections

SportLync’s ultimate product vision is an AI-driven platform designed to revolutionize the way athletes connect, compete, and engage with sports communities. The system intelligently selects a sports facility, matches players based on their skill levels and preferences and ensures attendance with personalized reminders to play and curated options. Beyond simple matchmaking, SportLync integrates social networking features that allow athletes to share achievements and engage with fellow players. Initially proven in golf through GolfLync, SportLync is now expanding to 33 sports, including tennis, pickleball, soccer, and more, positioning itself as a global leader in sports networking and facilitating seamless, on-demand experiences for enthusiasts worldwide.

Market Traction

SportLync has achieved 180,000 downloads to date, demonstrating strong engagement within its initial golf niche. Building on this success, the company projects a strong return on investment for every dollar spent on acquiring a subscriber, highlighting significant profitability potential as it expands into additional sports.

Epic Golf Club’s Proven Model

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Epic Golf Club is one of the most elite golf communities available, connecting approximately 1,200 members to over 1,200 private clubs worldwide, including more than 80 of the top 100 private U.S. courses. Led by CEO Noah DiPasquale, the club receives over 1,000 monthly applications but accepts only 20–25 new members to preserve exclusivity, requiring private club membership and rigorous interviews. Members access courses through a VIP concierge service, enjoy 20–30 annual networking events, and adhere to a one-strike etiquette policy, ensuring high standards at prestigious venues.

This exclusive model inspires Sportlync’s vision to connect sports enthusiasts across 33 sports. Epic’s reciprocal system, where members host rounds at their home clubs, and its Epic Foundation, supporting charities like Folds of Honor, enhance its community appeal. Sportlync leverages its AI platform to replicate Epic’s curated approach, matching players and securing facility reservations seamlessly.

CEO Perspectives

Noah DiPasquale, CEO and Co-Founder of Sportlync and Epic Golf Club:

“Our success in golf, with Epic Golf Club’s 1,200 members and over 1,000 monthly applications, proves the niche for exclusive sports communities exists. Now, with Sportlync’s AI-driven platform expanding to 33 sports, we’re bringing that same sense of connection to a global audience. I’m thrilled to partner with DelMorgan & Co. and Baird Augustine, whose expertise can help propel Sportlync to become the world leader in sports connections.”

Neil Morganbesser, President & CEO of DelMorgan & Co.:

“Noah’s vision, successfully established through Epic Golf Club’s exclusive community and now being scaled to 33 sports through Sportlync’s AI platform, is exciting and transformative. We’re thrilled to have been engaged to support Sportlync’s planned $30 million+ institutional capital raise, confident that Sportlync’s platform can redefine sports networking worldwide.”

Ryan Baird, CEO of Baird Augustine:

“Sportlync’s proven model in golf, built on Noah’s Epic Golf Club success, sets a strong foundation for its expansion into 33 sports. We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with DelMorgan & Co. to support the $10 million convertible note raise, leveraging our Silicon Valley network to position Sportlync as the global leader in AI-driven sports connections.”

About Sportlync, Inc.

Sportlync, Inc., based in Phoenix, Arizona, is an AI-driven platform connecting sports enthusiasts across 33 sports through personalized matchmaking and facility reservations. Building on its proven golf model, Sportlync is expanding globally to redefine sports networking. For more information, visit www.sportlync.com.

About DelMorgan & Co.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, DelMorgan & Co. is an internationally recognized investment bank and financial advisor. With over three decades of experience and over $300 billion in successfully completed transactions, the professionals at DelMorgan & Co. provide world-class financial advice and assistance to companies, institutions, governments, and individuals around the world. For more information, visit www.delmorganco.com.

About Baird Augustine

Baird Augustine is a Silicon Valley neo-investment bank that delivers exceptional advisory and execution services. The California State Treasury recently awarded Baird Augustine for its investment banking decorum and innovative approach to driving liquidity. The firm's Asymmetrical Alpha hedge fund, with investments in 30 market-leading companies, drives client success. Learn more at www.bairdaugustine.com.

Media Contact

Sportlync, Inc.

Email: info@sportlync.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

NOTHING IN THIS TRANSMISSION CONSTITUTES AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS NOT AUTHORIZED OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, (the “SECURITIES ACT”) OR THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION AND THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE OR LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OF OTHER JURISDICTIONS. THE INFORMATION AND OPINIONS INCLUDED IN THIS PRESENTATION CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, AND YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS ARE INHERENTLY UNCERTAIN AND SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC, COMPETITIVE, AND OTHER UNCERTAINTIES AND CONTINGENCIES AND HAVE BEEN INCLUDED SOLELY FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSES. ACTUAL RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DUE TO REASONS THAT MAY OR MAY NOT BE FORESEEABLE. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY IS MADE THAT THE COMPANY’S INVESTMENT PROCESSES OR INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES WILL OR ARE LIKELY TO BE ACHIEVED OR SUCCESSFUL OR THAT THE COMPANY’S INVESTMENTS WILL MAKE ANY PROFIT OR WILL NOT SUSTAIN LOSSES.