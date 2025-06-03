Sustain SoCal to Host 12th Annual Driving Mobility Symposium on June 26, 2025

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) , today announces that it will host the 12 th Annual Driving Mobility Symposium (“Driving Mobility 12") on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The event will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA.

Driving Mobility 12 is the latest edition in the premier event series focusing on evolving trends in mobility and advanced transportation. The in-person symposium and extensive clean vehicle EXPO will attract renowned thought leaders and experts from across the state and broader region, to advance the discourse on sustainability and economics in the Southern California region.

Invited speakers shall share their perspectives on a variety of aspects related to the transition towards green transportation in both the private and public spheres. Discussions will delve into autonomous vehicles, EV battery recycling, vehicle-to-grid, fuel cell vehicles, and micro-transport.

Highly engaging and enlightening sessions will enable attendees to fine-tune their understanding of the broader industry landscape; build a deeper appreciation for the geopolitical, consumer, and environmental factors at play; explore collaborative opportunities with industry peers; and learn industry best practices and innovative strategies to address prevailing challenges.

Key topics of interest shall include EV & Fuel Cell Infrastructure, Fleet Management, OEM Trends, Vehicle to Grid, Autonomous Vehicles, Mobility as a Service (MAAS), Multimodal Transportation, Last Mile Delivery Efficiency, Drone Applications, Workforce Shifts, Active Transportation, Policy Trends, and Legislation & Incentives.

The EXPO will offer industry professionals and student attendees a unique opportunity to interact with cutting-edge technologies in the mobility decarbonization space and associated industries.

With C-suite leaders and senior management available on the EXPO floor, attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the high-powered networking opportunities available to them and build stronger relationships with fellow professionals to expand their industry networks.

C. Scott Kitcher, President and CEO of Sustain SoCal, commented,“Now in its 12th edition, the Driving Mobility series has been an important pillar of the mobility ecosystem in Southern California and surrounding regions. At Sustain SoCal, we are committed to nurturing academic and industry cross-networks and collaboration, as well as advancing the discussion related to sustainable economic development among a highly curious and knowledgeable audience. The high-quality EXPO shall offer deep insights into the latest technological advancements, making this a must-attend event.”

Previous speakers at Sustain SoCal events have included representatives from local government bodies, utilities, and technology companies, as well as large corporate adopters, seasoned investors, and non-profit agencies.

For more information and registration details, visit: https://sustainsocal.org/event/driving-mobility-12/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

