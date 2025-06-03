KSA Hospitality Industry Report 2025-2030: Share Analysis, Market Trends, and Growth Opportunities Featuring Al Hokair Group, Dur Hospitality Company, Marriott International and More

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitality Industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hospitality industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is poised for significant growth, with market size projected to expand from USD 13.90 billion in 2025 to USD 17.76 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. This surge is fueled by strategic governmental initiatives aimed at enhancing the hotel industry and meeting ambitious tourism objectives. Saudi Arabia has emerged as the world's fastest-growing travel destination per the G20, with foreign visitor numbers climbing 125% last year to reach pre-pandemic levels, totaling approximately 94 million tourists.

Over the next six years, Saudi Arabia plans to inject over USD 550 billion into new travel destinations, positioning itself as the world's largest investor in tourism. In the previous year, the Kingdom attracted around 20 million tourists, marking its leadership in the Arab world for inbound tourism. With recent regulatory changes and the introduction of e-visas and visas-on-arrival for visitors from 49 countries, the hospitality sector expects to play a crucial role in achieving the target of contributing 10% to the national GDP and attracting 100 million annual tourist visits.

Driven by this momentum, the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia is undergoing rapid development. Rotana, a key player in the market, is gearing up to expand by opening seven new hotels, including five in Riyadh. This expansion will quadruple Rotana's room count in the Kingdom to 6,000 within four years.

Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector is characterized by a mix of international hotel chains and homegrown brands. Key players, such as Al Hokair Group, Dur Hospitality Company, and Marriott International Inc., are operating through strategic partnerships, tapping into the burgeoning market's opportunities. The industry promises solid growth prospects, drawing new investors and ensuring a vibrant future.

Market Trends and Development

Saudi Arabia is poised for transformation with around 80 hotel projects due for completion this year alone, as highlighted by TopHotelsProjects. As part of the Vision 2030 strategy, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) will debut Diriyah Square, the commercial hub of the USD 50 billion Diriyah giga project, later this year. The Kingdom is also preparing to welcome multiple foreign hotel brands, with 38 already anticipated and 16 confirmed in development.

Major hospitality player Accor has announced plans to expand its footprint with new hotel and real estate projects across the nation, including the significant Rua Al Madinah project in Medina. Altogether, Saudi Arabia aims to add 315,000 new hotel rooms in the next six years, driven by a USD 37.8 billion development investment.

Rise of Online Hotel Bookings

Online hotel booking is soaring in Saudi Arabia, spurred by a rise in tech-savvy travelers and the adoption of advanced tech solutions like AI chatbots, mobile apps, and loyalty programs. The Middle East tourism market is projected to grow by 40% within the next two years, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading this expansion.

Online travel bookings in the Middle East doubled this year from the previous year, and it is forecasted that half of all reservations in the KSA and the UAE will occur online within two years.

