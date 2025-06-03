HYPR Advances Mission to Bring Workforce Identification to Scale

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYPR, the Identity Assurance Company , today announced at Identiverse, the next phase in its market leadership, unveiling strategic initiatives to deliver comprehensive, phishing-resistant identity assurance across all devices and applications. Headlining these developments are the public launches of the free HYPR Affirm identity verification solution trial and HYPR’s new Workforce Identity Verification Audit. Complementing these new offerings, the company is also forging a key partnership with HID Global to unify physical and digital access through verified identities, creating a cohesive and secure access experience. These strategic advancements collectively accelerate HYPR’s mission to scale FIDO-based authentication, setting a new standard for accessible identity security.

Interactive Preview Unveils Seamless Identity Verification

With 95% of organizations encountering some form of deepfake attack in the past year alone, the imperative for robust identity verification has never been clearer. Enterprises and users can now experience the power of HYPR Affirm firsthand with free, interactive access publicly available on the HYPR website . This self-service tool showcases how HYPR Affirm uses multi-factor identity checks, including document verification, facial biometrics, and passive liveness detection, to seamlessly and securely verify identities without requiring IT intervention or complex sign-ups. First time users can experience the complete verification flow, empowering organizations to ensure every current employee is indeed a fully verified identity.

Unified Physical and Digital Security with HID Global

Reflecting its commitment to a comprehensive identity assurance platform, HYPR has partnered with HID , a global leader in trusted identity solutions. This collaboration delivers a unified solution integrating physical and digital access control. By combining software- and hardware-based FIDO authenticators, including HID Crescendo® smart cards, the HYPR and HID integration enables organizations to deploy one smart credential for every door, device, and application. Key benefits of the partnership include:

Comprehensive Protection, Eliminated Password Fallbacks: Deploy device-bound passkeys across the entire identity stack, protecting sensitive resources and high-security areas while eliminating password fallbacks.

Deploy device-bound passkeys across the entire identity stack, protecting sensitive resources and high-security areas while eliminating password fallbacks. Simplified Provisioning, Accelerated Productivity: Enable users with simple, self-service provisioning and single-step enrollment for workstations and web access, leveraging identity verification (IDV) to ensure credentials are securely provisioned and recovered . This streamlines onboarding and enhances productivity.

Enable users with simple, self-service provisioning and single-step enrollment for workstations and web access, leveraging identity verification (IDV) to ensure credentials are securely provisioned and recovered This streamlines onboarding and enhances productivity. Centralized Management, Reduced Overhead: Manage both Crescendo Cards and HYPR passkeys through a single console, reducing administrative burden and lowering maintenance costs.

Manage both Crescendo Cards and HYPR passkeys through a single console, reducing administrative burden and lowering maintenance costs. Converged Access, Streamlined Login: Employees can use their Crescendo Cards for physical access and seamlessly log into corporate systems and applications using HYPR-provisioned FIDO credentials on the same card, or opt for software-based passkeys for flexibility.

Employees can use their Crescendo Cards for physical access and seamlessly log into corporate systems and applications using HYPR-provisioned FIDO credentials on the same card, or opt for software-based passkeys for flexibility. Flexible Deployment, Universal Access: The joint solution caters to diverse use cases, including environments where smartphones are impractical or prohibited, such as call centers and secure facilities, while also supporting convenient software-based authentication via familiar mobile interactions.



“Unifying physical and digital security has long been a critical challenge for enterprises, often leading to fragmented access and security gaps," said Sean Dyon, VP of Authentication Business Unit at HID. "By combining HYPR's phishing-resistant FIDO authentication with HID Crescendo smart cards, we're enabling organizations to truly deploy one smart credential for every door, device, and application. This means comprehensive protection, simplified provisioning, and reduced overhead – fundamentally transforming how users access their world and IT teams manage identities.”

Assured Workforce Identity with HYPR Affirm Audit

Securing the workforce has become the ultimate frontline in a world of rapidly evolving cyber threats. HYPR is introducing its HYPR Workforce Identity Verification Audit , a precision-engineered, one-and-done solution designed to audit your workforce in a single sweep, providing a comprehensive, rapid assessment of an organization's workforce identity. This audit acts as a critical spotlight, offering fast, secure, jargon-free, and real-time insights for high-stakes projects, routine security health checks, and essential compliance needs.

The service provides end-to-end identity proofing and targeted deployment for a predefined number of users, automating the verification process to reduce manual effort, and offers robust audit trails and actionable insights for compliance and internal review. Ultimately, the HYPR Affirm Audit enhances security posture by stopping fraud at the source, mitigating identity fraud risks and helping organizations meet stringent compliance requirements and Know Your Employee (KYE) controls.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our mission to secure every digital identity," says Bojan Simic, CEO of HYPR. "We're committed to making best-in-class identity assurance accessible and user-friendly, and today's announcements underscore that promise. The public launch of free HYPR Affirm and the Workforce Audit, combined with our strategic partnership with HID Global, fundamentally elevates enterprise security. We're not just accelerating the adoption of FIDO-based authentication; we're making it universally accessible, simple, and comprehensive across every facet of a user's journey – from physical entry to critical digital access. Identity is the new perimeter, and we are dedicated to helping our customers secure it."

About HYPR

HYPR, the Identity Assurance Company, helps organizations create trust in the identity lifecycle. The HYPR solution provides the strongest end-to-end identity security, combining modern passwordless authentication with adaptive risk mitigation, automated identity verification and a simple, intuitive user experience. With a third-party validated ROI of 324%, HYPR easily integrates with existing identity and security tools and can be rapidly deployed at scale in the most complex environments.

