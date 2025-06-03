AMPORTS Launches New Stevedore Operation in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPORTS (or “the Company”), a leading North American port logistics and auto processing provider, announced the launch of its new stevedore operation at the Atlantic and Chesapeake Terminals in Baltimore, Maryland. Operated through its subsidiary, Red Hook Terminals Maryland, LLC d/b/a Baltimore Port Terminal (BPT), this strategic expansion strengthens AMPORTS’ presence on the East Coast and underscores its commitment to delivering seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions for global automakers and logistics partners.

On the first day of operations, AMPORTS successfully handled two vessels—Grimaldi’s Grande Luanda and Hoegh’s Hoegh London—unloading over 3,000 vehicles. “This new operation is a major milestone in our integrated service model,” said Mark Boucher, Chief Commercial Officer at AMPORTS. “Our customers benefit from having a single point of contact from vessel discharge to haulaway handoff. It’s all about delivering consistent, high-quality service.”

The Baltimore launch follows AMPORTS’ successful assumption of stevedore operations at its Benicia, California terminal in November 2024. Just five months later, the Benicia stevedore team unloaded its 100th roll-on, roll-off vessel—NYK’s Sakura Leader—demonstrating the team’s rapid scaling and operational excellence. With over 30 years of experience in port operations, AMPORTS General Manager John Coleman will lead the Baltimore stevedore team, supporting the Company’s next phase of growth with a continued focus on safety, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

In January 2025, AMPORTS further expanded its East Coast capabilities by acquiring Red Hook Terminals Maryland, LLC. This acquisition led to AMPORTS becoming a member of the Steamship Trade Association of Baltimore and reinforced the Company’s commitment to labor-management collaboration and regional maritime trade.

About AMPORTS

AMPORTS is one of North America’s largest and most versatile port logistics providers, with 13 locations across the United States and Mexico. With over six decades of experience, AMPORTS specializes in port logistics, auto processing, and supply chain solutions to support some of the world's largest businesses. The company is committed to efficiency, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.amports.com.

