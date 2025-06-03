El Septimo Cigars Marks Historic Milestone with Explosive Growth in Q1 2025 Following Global Distribution Breakthrough

Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Cigars, the world-renowned luxury cigar brand, has marked exceptional growth in Q1 of 2025, marking a historic milestone in the company’s trajectory. The company posted record-breaking results, reporting an over 300% increase in revenue in Q1 2025 compared to Q2 2024, following the successful signing of distribution partnerships in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The explosive growth follows El Septimo’s strategic expansion campaign across primarily North America, while including new market entries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This global push has not only broadened the company’s international footprint but solidified its position as a dominant force in the ultra-premium cigar market.

“This quarter’s results are a direct reflection of our commitment to excellence, innovation, and global brand building,” said Zaya S. Younan, CEO of El Septimo Geneva. “Our expansion into over 50 new countries represents more than just numbers—it’s a testament to the global appetite for luxury experiences. We are not just selling cigars; we are defining a lifestyle.”

El Septimo has continued to set itself apart in the premium cigar space through its meticulous hand-rolled cigars, rare aged tobaccos, and opulent accessories, all of which align with the brand’s philosophy of offering nothing less than perfection. The brand performed with record-breaking numbers at the recent 2025 PCA Trade Show in New Orleans, despite the historically low attedance, where the company presold all 10,000 cigars of its newest release, its 20th Anniversary Doble Gran Reserva, to just its top retailers around the world.

As Q2 2025 unfolds, El Septimo projects continued upward momentum, driven by strong demand and its rapidly expanding global retail network.

About El Septimo Cigars

Founded in Geneva, Switzerland, El Septimo Cigars is a leader in the luxury cigar industry, known for its dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and innovation. The company offers a wide range of aged and hand-rolled cigars, as well as luxury accessories and exclusive lounge experiences.

Attachments