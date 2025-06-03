TEGNA Stations Honored with 59 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

TYSONS, Va., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received 59 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. TEGNA stations garnered three in overall excellence, the highest achievement awarded, including KING in Seattle which received 11 awards total in the large market television category.

“We are delivering impactful journalism that empowers communities with the information, resources and tools they need to thrive,” said Adrienne Roark, chief content officer, TEGNA. “Congratulations to our news teams for earning this prestigious recognition.”

Overall, 23 TEGNA stations were honored:

KING – Seattle, Wash., 11 awards, including overall excellence

– Seattle, Wash., 11 awards, including overall excellence KARE – Minneapolis, Minn., 8 awards, including excellence in innovation

– Minneapolis, Minn., 8 awards, including excellence in innovation KUSA – Denver, Colo., 6 awards, including overall excellence

– Denver, Colo., 6 awards, including overall excellence WFAA – Dallas, Texas, 4 awards

– Dallas, Texas, 4 awards KSDK – St. Louis, Mo., 3 awards

– St. Louis, Mo., 3 awards WCSH/WLBZ (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Portland, Maine, 3 awards

– Portland, Maine, 3 awards WUSA – Washington, D.C., 3 awards

– Washington, D.C., 3 awards WXIA – Atlanta, Ga., 3 awards

– Atlanta, Ga., 3 awards KTVB – Boise, Idaho, 2 awards

– Boise, Idaho, 2 awards WBNS – Columbus, Ohio, 2 awards, including excellence in innovation

– Columbus, Ohio, 2 awards, including excellence in innovation WCNC – Charlotte, N.C., 2 awards

– Charlotte, N.C., 2 awards KBMT – Beaumont, Texas, 1 award

– Beaumont, Texas, 1 award KENS – San Antonio, Texas, 1 award

– San Antonio, Texas, 1 award KHOU – Houston, Texas, 1 award

– Houston, Texas, 1 award KREM – Spokane, Wash., 1 award

– Spokane, Wash., 1 award WBIR – Knoxville, Tenn., 1 award

– Knoxville, Tenn., 1 award WGRZ – Buffalo, N.Y., 1 award

– Buffalo, N.Y., 1 award WOI – Des Moines, Iowa, 1 award

– Des Moines, Iowa, 1 award WTHR – Indianapolis, Ind., 1 award for overall excellence

– Indianapolis, Ind., 1 award for overall excellence WTIC – Hartford, Conn., 1 award

– Hartford, Conn., 1 award WTOL – Toledo, Ohio, 1 award

– Toledo, Ohio, 1 award WVEC – Norfolk, Va., 1 award

– Norfolk, Va., 1 award WWL – New Orleans, La., 1 award





The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.



