Clairol Teams Up with Bala to Celebrate Beauty & Strength in Every Form





NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairol , the pioneer of at-home hair color, is teaming up with cult-favorite wellness brand Bala for a partnership that champions the everyday, on-the-go woman. Fresh off the debut of ColorStrong, Clairol’s newest product innovation in permanent hair color, this collaboration empowers women to take beauty and wellness into their own hands, with the ultimate multi-hyphenate in motion–performer and wellness enthusiast Nicole Scherzinger–helping bring it to life.

To bring the partnership to life, Clairol and Bala co-created a limited-edition set of wrist weights inspired by standout shades from the ColorStrong collection, like La Habana and Malibu. These 1-pound bangles are more than just a nod to color—they’re a celebration of strength in all forms. Just as ColorStrong reinforces hair from within using bonding technology, the Bala Bangles build strength with every move, encouraging women to feel confident, capable, and fully themselves from the inside out.

Together, Clairol and Bala are celebrating a new kind of multitasking—modernizing how women elevate their beauty and wellness routines at home. From a seamless at-home hair color session to a 15-minute power workout, ColorStrong x Bala proves that beauty and movement not only coexist—they thrive together.

“Beauty today is about self-expression and confidence,” says Lori Pantel, Chief Marketing Officer, Wella Company North America. “With ColorStrong, we’re giving people the freedom to color on their own terms—without compromise. Our partnership with Bala celebrates the multitasker: someone who embraces DIY beauty and wellness as part of their routine.”

To amplify the partnership, Clairol and Bala tapped global performer and wellness enthusiast Nicole Scherzinger, known for her powerhouse presence on and off stage. With a schedule that keeps her constantly on the move, Nicole embodies the spirit of the modern multitasker—balancing bold beauty with inner and outer strength. She’ll be sharing how she’s using the ColorStrong x Bala Bangles to stay strong and centered while prepping for a packed awards season and offering a personal look on social media into how beauty and wellness go hand in hand in her day-to-day.

“These days, I’m always on the go—whether I’m performing, traveling, or squeezing in a workout between meetings,” said Scherzinger. “I’ve learned that how I move, how I feel, and how I express myself are all connected. Taking care of my hair, staying active, feeling strong—it’s all part of the same mindset. That’s why this collaboration resonates with me—it seamlessly fits into the rhythm of my everyday life.”

The limited edition product and partnership are inspired by Clairol’s latest launch, Clairol ColorStrong–a revolutionary, zero-ammonia permanent hair color designed for modern multitaskers. The new formula boasts bonding AHA technology that strengthens hair while delivering vibrant, long-lasting color, making it easier than ever to achieve salon-quality results at home.

“We built Bala on the belief that strength and style aren’t mutually exclusive, and this partnership with Clairol brings that to life in the boldest way,” said Natalie Holloway, Co-Founder of Bala. “Together, we’re celebrating the modern woman who does it all: colors her hair at home, squeezes in a workout between meetings, and still makes it look effortless. The ColorStrong Bala Bangles are a reminder that confidence isn’t one-size-fits-all—it’s personal, powerful, and a little bit playful.”

Clairol will be giving away 1,000 Clairol ColorStrong x Bala bangles for beauty and wellness enthusiasts to experience the duality of strength and beauty, because strong hair, a strong body, and a strong mindset make every move feel powerful. Starting June 3, consumers can visit ClairolColorStrongBalaSweeps.com and follow the simple entry steps for a chance to win. Each prize will include a set of the limited-edition Clairol ColorStrong x Bala Bangles, along with a coupon to redeem one box of Clairol ColorStrong at select retailers. Winners will be chosen at random in two separate drawings on June 10 and June 18; all entries are due by June 16 at 11:59 pm EST*. The Clairol x Bala campaign will also be supported through influencer partnerships, targeted social content, and additional digital activations.

About Clairol

The pioneer in hair color, Clairol was the original company that brought hair color to the U.S., and the first to bring retail innovation to the masses with the launch of the first-ever hair color sold in retail stores for at-home use back in 1931. Since then, the brand has transcended generations with rich innovations, from the launch of Nice’n Easy, a revolutionary shampoo-in color, to the launch of Natural Instincts as the first hair color to include plant-derived and natural ingredients in the 1990s, to Root Touch-Up, the first root touch-up product to hit the beauty aisles in the 2000s. Clairol’s mission is simple: to make every woman feel beautiful and confident and help her live colorfully through accessible, easy-to-use products. The color expert, Clairol, strives to offer a color solution for every hair type. For more information, visit http://www.clairol.com.

About Wella Company

Wella Company is an innovative global beauty leader with a portfolio of iconic hair, nails, and beauty tech brands for industry professionals and consumers, including Wella Professionals, OPI, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, and Clairol.

Our compelling vision to enable individuals to look, feel, and be their true selves is built on our 140+ year history of creating legendary beauty. Our fusion of science, technology, and artistry produces performance-led products, often further distinguished by patented technology.

Professional hair and nail industry artists and beauty-loving consumers are at the heart of everything we do. In just four years, we have transformed our business and brand portfolio. We are the #1 Salon Color Brand in the World with Wella Professionals 1 and #1 Salon Nail Brand in the world with OPI 2.

Working as a connected, diverse global community of 6,000+ employees, we lead for action and drive results with an Owner’s Mindset, guided by company Values, our entrepreneurial spirit, and One Team accountability. We have a shared desire to positively impact the communities we serve.

Our ambition is to become one of the best beauty companies in the industry, one that will last for generations to come. We dream big because we know our potential is unstoppable.

For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.​

About Bala

At Bala, we believe form and function should coexist. Fashion and fitness go hand-in-hand. That design alone can inspire movement. We’re here to take the work out of working out. To empower everyone to move through creativity and self-expression. Our product assortment includes known accessories in fresh color pairings and never-before-seen equipment that flies in the face of common fitness tropes. Play is here to stay.

