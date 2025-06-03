WTW appoints Eric McMurray chairman of Health, Wealth & Career and Anne Pullum as global Health & Benefits business leader

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towers Watson, a WTW business, (NASDAQ:WTW), today announced the appointment of Eric McMurray as Chairman, Health, Wealth & Career (HWC). In this role, McMurray will support M&A readiness, strategy execution, client growth and senior leadership development. The role will be effective July 1 as McMurray completes his current role as global head of Health & Benefits.

Anne Pullum has been appointed to succeed McMurray as the global leader of the Health & Benefits business. She will also continue her role as co-head of Corporate Development and, as such, serve on WTW’s executive leadership team. Previously, Pullum was the head of Corporate Risk & Broking for Europe and head of strategy for WTW.

“Eric’s thoughtful and strategic leadership transformed our substantial H&B business into an even stronger one over the past few years,” said Julie Gebauer, President of Health, Wealth & Career. “I’m pleased we will have Eric’s energy focused on HWC’s next phase.”

“With Anne we have an experienced leader who understands both the consulting and broking sides of our Health & Benefits business. She is ready to build on the successes so we can bring vital healthcare coverage and benefits – and breakthroughs that matter – to even more people.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Media contacts

Ileana Feoli: +1 212 309 5504

Ileana.feoli@wtwco.com

Jamie Kilduff: +44 20 7170 3746

Jamie.kilduff@wtwco.com