Biophotonics Technology and Global Markets Report 2025-2030: Expansion into Non-Medical Applications, and Increasing Penetration of Personalized Medicine and Precision Healthcare

The global market for biophotonics was valued at $62.6 billion in 2024. It's expected to grow from $68.4 billion in 2025 to reach $113.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030.

This report analyzes the biophotonics market across various applications, techniques and end uses, offering insights into key trends and growth drivers. The study focuses on such applications as see-through imaging, microscopy, biosensing/analytic sensing, spectro molecular imaging analysis, light therapy, surface imaging and inside imaging, assessing their adoption across diverse end-use segments, including medical diagnostics, medical therapeutics and test components.







Biophotonics refers to the use of light-based technologies in biological and medical applications, enabling precise analysis, diagnostics and treatment. This field leverages photonics to improve the performance, speed and efficiency of biological systems, offering such benefits as non-invasive imaging, high sensitivity and real-time data collection.



The biophotonics market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced medical diagnostics, therapeutic solutions and research tools. With innovations such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), fluorescence imaging and biosensors, biophotonics offers superior performance compared to traditional biomedical approaches. The rise of personalized medicine, early disease detection and minimally invasive procedures has further accelerated the adoption of biophotonics technologies.



Report Scope

43 data tables and 37 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global markets and technologies for biophotonics

An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027, 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by application, technique, end use, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Zeiss Group, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and Oxford Instruments plc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $68.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $113.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global





