Biophotonics Technology and Global Markets Report 2025-2030: Expansion into Non-Medical Applications, and Increasing Penetration of Personalized Medicine and Precision Healthcare

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biophotonics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for biophotonics was valued at $62.6 billion in 2024. It's expected to grow from $68.4 billion in 2025 to reach $113.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030.
This report analyzes the biophotonics market across various applications, techniques and end uses, offering insights into key trends and growth drivers. The study focuses on such applications as see-through imaging, microscopy, biosensing/analytic sensing, spectro molecular imaging analysis, light therapy, surface imaging and inside imaging, assessing their adoption across diverse end-use segments, including medical diagnostics, medical therapeutics and test components.
Biophotonics refers to the use of light-based technologies in biological and medical applications, enabling precise analysis, diagnostics and treatment. This field leverages photonics to improve the performance, speed and efficiency of biological systems, offering such benefits as non-invasive imaging, high sensitivity and real-time data collection.
The biophotonics market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced medical diagnostics, therapeutic solutions and research tools. With innovations such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), fluorescence imaging and biosensors, biophotonics offers superior performance compared to traditional biomedical approaches. The rise of personalized medicine, early disease detection and minimally invasive procedures has further accelerated the adoption of biophotonics technologies.
Report Scope
- 43 data tables and 37 additional tables
- An overview of the current and future global markets and technologies for biophotonics
- An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027, 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by application, technique, end use, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Zeiss Group, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and Oxford Instruments plc.
Companies Featured
- BD
- Biophotonics Diagnostics GmbH
- Excelitas Technologies Corp.
- Glenbrook Technologies
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- IDEX
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- ISMO Biophotonics Pvt. Ltd.
- Luma Biophotonics
- Olympus Corp.
- Oxford Instruments
- OZ Optics Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TOPTICA Photonics AG
- ZEISS
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|123
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$68.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$113.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Future Outlook
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of the Ongoing Tariff Imposed by the U.S. on the Biophotonics Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Material Development
- Manufacturing and Processing
- Distribution and Logistics
- Application and Integration
- Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostics
- Advances in Optical Technologies
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Biophotonic Equipment
- Complexity in Technology Integration
- Market Opportunities
- Advances in Nanotechnology
- Expansion into Non-Medical Applications
- Increasing Penetration of Personalized Medicine and Precision Healthcare
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario in Biophotonics Market
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Device Miniaturization
- Advanced Spectroscopy Techniques
- Bio-Inspired Photonics
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- See-Through Imaging
- Microscopy
- Biosensing/Analytic Sensing
- Spectro Molecular Imaging
- Light Therapy
- Surface Imaging
- Inside Imaging
- Market Breakdown by Technique
- Key Takeaways
- In Vitro
- In Vivo
- Market Breakdown by End Use
- Key Takeaways
- Medical Diagnostics
- Medical Therapeutics
- Test Components
- Others
- Geographic Region
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Material Suppliers
- Biophotonics Equipment Manufacturers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Analysis of Key Companies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- BD
- Zeiss Group
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Biophotonics Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tt6xmf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment