Contact Artificial Organs Market to Double by 2034, Reaching $70 Billion with 7.5% CAGR Growth | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial organs market is valued at around $35 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to approximately $70 billion by 2034, exhibiting a strong CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by rising organ failure cases, technological innovations, and increasing acceptance of artificial organs as alternatives to transplantation.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Artificial Heart

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Pancreas

Artificial Liver

Artificial Limb

By Application:

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Audiology

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

By Technology:

Mechanical

Biological

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Online Sales

Third-Party Distributors

Key Market Drivers

Aging population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney failure.

Technological advancements like 3D printing, biomaterials, and AI integration improving device customization, compatibility, and functionality.

Rising healthcare expenditure and disposable incomes, especially in developing regions.

Favorable regulatory environments accelerating approval of new devices.

Growing patient and physician acceptance of artificial organs as viable alternatives to transplants.

Challenges

Biocompatibility issues remain critical, risking organ rejection.

Complex and time-consuming regulatory approvals.

High development and manufacturing costs limiting smaller competitors.

Potential supply chain disruptions affecting material availability.

Pricing pressures from competitive markets and healthcare cost containment.

Growth Opportunities & Emerging Trends

Expansion in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering research.

Increased digital health integration (telemedicine, remote monitoring).

Rising demand for wearable artificial organs for homecare.

Strategic partnerships between biotech, medical device companies, and research institutions.

Growth of the artificial pancreas market fueled by the diabetes epidemic.

Regional Market Analysis

North America

Market Share: Approximately 45% of the global market.

Robust innovation ecosystem with significant R&D investments. Highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread access to cutting-edge medical technologies. Aging population leading to increased demand for advanced medical devices and treatments. Favorable regulatory environment with streamlined approval processes supporting faster product launches.

Outlook: Sustained leadership position driven by continuous technological advancements and strong healthcare expenditure.

Europe

Market Share: Around 30% of the global market.

Moderate growth with a CAGR of approximately 5.2%.

Moderate growth with a CAGR of approximately 5.2%. Growth Drivers: Strong government initiatives and funding focused on improving public healthcare systems. Increasing adoption of innovative medical devices supported by regulatory harmonization across EU countries. Aging population increasing demand for chronic disease management solutions.

Outlook: Steady and consistent growth supported by policy frameworks promoting healthcare modernization.

Asia-Pacific

Rapidly expanding segment with the fastest growth rate at ~8.5% CAGR.

Rapid improvement in healthcare infrastructure, especially in urban centers. Rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of advanced medical treatments. Large patient populations in key markets like China and India fueling demand. Expanding government healthcare programs and increased private sector participation.

Outlook: Expected to close the gap with Western markets due to accelerating adoption of new technologies and expanding healthcare access.

Latin America & Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share: Emerging markets with smaller current shares but high potential.

Economic instability and fluctuating currency values impacting healthcare investments. Complex and evolving regulatory landscapes slowing product approvals. Limited healthcare infrastructure in rural and underserved regions.

Opportunities: Increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare access. Growing private healthcare sector and medical tourism in select countries.

Outlook: Gradual growth expected as economic and regulatory challenges are addressed, unlocking significant market potential.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies include:

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Edwards Lifesciences

Siemens Healthineers

Cardiac Technologies

W.L. Gore & Associates

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Osiris Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics

SynCardia Systems

Recent Market Developments

1. Medtronic

Medtronic has made significant strides in diabetes management with the launch of the MiniMed™ 780G insulin pump system in September 2023. This system integrates continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with an advanced insulin delivery algorithm, offering tighter glucose control and reduced hypoglycemia risk. In addition, the company has expanded its collaboration with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals to enhance gastrointestinal diagnostics using artificial intelligence, aiming to improve early detection and treatment outcomes.

2. Abbott Laboratories

In June 2023, Abbott entered a strategic partnership with iCardio.ai to integrate artificial intelligence into its cardiac imaging platforms. This collaboration enhances the precision and efficiency of cardiac diagnostics, enabling better patient outcomes. Additionally, Abbott completed the acquisition of Bigfoot Biomedical in September 2023, a move that bolsters its capabilities in developing advanced diabetes management solutions, including automated insulin delivery systems.

3. Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific has expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of a startup specializing in 3D bioprinting technology. This acquisition, announced in July 2023, positions the company at the forefront of regenerative medicine, enabling the development of bioengineered tissues and organs. The integration of 3D bioprinting capabilities is expected to revolutionize the field of artificial organs by allowing for the creation of patient-specific implants and prosthetics.

4. Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers unveiled several advanced diagnostic imaging solutions at the 2025 Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology (AOCR). These include the MAGNETOM Flow 1.5T MRI system, which reduces helium usage and leverages AI for faster, more precise scans; the SOMATOM Pro.Pulse Dual Source CT scanner, designed for patients with high heart rates or limited breath-hold capacity; and the ACUSON Sequoia ultrasound system, which offers advanced tools for liver and musculoskeletal imaging. These innovations aim to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency across diverse healthcare settings.

5. BICO Group

BICO Group, a leader in bioprinting and biotechnology, has expanded its capabilities through a €45 million investment by Sartorius, acquiring a 10% stake in the company. This partnership, announced in February 2025, focuses on research and development initiatives to advance digital solutions for cell line development workflows. The collaboration also includes distribution agreements in the Asia-Pacific region, aiming to accelerate BICO's growth and presence in the global market for 3D bioprinting technologies.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (人工臓器市場へのお問い合わせ), Korean (인공장기시장에 문의하세요), Chinese (联系人造器官市场), French (Contacter le marché des organes artificiels), German (Kontakt Künstliche Organe Markt), and Italian (Contatta Artificial Organs Market), etc.

