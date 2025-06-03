Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs, and Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Global Markets Report 2025 Featuring Leading Players - Haleon, Kenvue, Opella Healthcare Group, Bayer, and Procter & Gamble

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs, and Vitamins & Dietary Supplements: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for over-the- counter (OTC) drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to grow from $276.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $371.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the OTC drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements market and its vendor landscape. It covers the latest new products, acquisitions and collaborations taking place in this market. It also analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging opportunities and challenges related to the market.







Over-the-counter (OTC) medicines are nonprescription medications that individuals can purchase directly without a doctor's prescription. OTC drugs effectively treat various disorders and their associated symptoms, including pain, coughs, colds, diarrhea, constipation and acne. Vitamins and dietary supplements are intended to provide essential nutrients to fill potential gaps in a person's diet for maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. Common dietary supplements include vitamins, minerals, herbs and botanicals, probiotics, fish oil and more. To capture product-specific nuances, this report, where relevant, treats the OTC drugs market as being distinct from the vitamins and drug supplement market in its analysis.



Key players in the global OTC drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements market include Haleon Group of Companies, Kenvue, Opella Healthcare Group SAS, Bayer, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Amway, Nestle, Pharmavite, H&H Group, Herbalife, Church & Dwight and GNC Holdings. The market is highly fragmented. In addition to industry leaders, domestic players and store brands also play a vital role. Companies compete in terms of pricing strategies, product quality, innovation, brand recognition and distribution channels.



Segmental Analysis



In this report, the global OTC drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements market is segmented based on product type, point of sale and geographic region. Whereas vitamins and dietary supplements are treated as their own product type segment, OTC drugs are further segmented by product type into respiratory treatments, pain relief, digestive health, dermatological drugs, oral medical care, eye care and smoking cessation. Similarly, whereas the vitamins and dietary supplements market is categorized based on point of sale into the following segments: retail pharmacies and stores, e-commerce and other points of sale; the OTC drugs market is categorized as retail pharmacies and stores as well as epharmacies.



Report Scope

46 data tables and 59 additional tables

An overview of the global market for over-the-counter drugs,vitamins and dietary supplements

An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the market by product type, point of sales, and geographic region

Discussion on market opportunities for over-the-counter drugs,vitamins and dietary supplement applications, industry structure, and regulatory scenarios

Information on the latest developments in healthcare interoperability solutions and new industry research, upcoming technologies, and economic trends

Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome those to reach its commercialization potential, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Haleon Group of Companies, Kenvue, Opella Healthcare Group SAS, Bayer AG, and Procter & Gamble

Companies Featured

Abbott

Amway Corp.

Bayer AG

DSM-Firmenich

Haleon Group of Co.

Herbalife Ltd.

Kenvue

Nestle Health Science

Opella Healthcare Group SAS

Pharmavite

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $276.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $371.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definitions

Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Industry Overview

Macroeconomic Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to Low)

Threat of New Entrants (Moderate)

Threat of Substitutes (Low)

Industry Competition (High)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Trend Toward Self-Care and Preventive Care

Changing Demographics Resulting in Aging Population

Increasing Pressure on Public Health Systems

Premiumization and Innovation Driving Pricing

Rising Online Sales Channels and Growth of Telehealth Platforms

Market Restraints

Increases in the Availability and Acceptance of Private-Label Brands

Threat from Counterfeit Products

Presence of Alternative Methods

Impact of Seasonality

Market Opportunities

Growing Middle Class in Emerging Economies

Growing Demand for Women's Health and Cognitive Health Support Products

Shift Toward Herbal and Organic Products

E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales

Key Takeaways

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

OTC Drugs

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Europe

OTC Drugs

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Asia-Pacific

OTC Drugs

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Increased Awareness of Ingredient Labeling

Brand Extension Fueled by Innovation

Rx-to-OTC Switch

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

OTC Drugs, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market, by Product Type

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Market Overview

Key Takeaways

Market Revenue and Forecast

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market, by Point of Sale

Retail Pharmacies and Stores

E-Commerce

Other Points of Sales

OTC Drugs

Market Overview

Key Takeaways

Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product Type

Respiratory Treatments

Pain Relief

Digestive Health

Dermatological Drugs

Oral Medical Care

Eye Care

Smoking Cessation

OTC Drugs Market, by Point of Sale

Retail Pharmacies and Stores

E-Pharmacies

Geographic Breakdown

OTC Drugs, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

OTC Drugs

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Key Developments and Strategies

Chapter 8 Sustainability in OTC Drugs, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Environment

Social

Governance

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Appendix

