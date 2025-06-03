Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs, and Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Global Markets Report 2025 Featuring Leading Players - Haleon, Kenvue, Opella Healthcare Group, Bayer, and Procter & Gamble

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs, and Vitamins & Dietary Supplements: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for over-the- counter (OTC) drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to grow from $276.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $371.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The report focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the OTC drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements market and its vendor landscape. It covers the latest new products, acquisitions and collaborations taking place in this market. It also analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging opportunities and challenges related to the market.
Over-the-counter (OTC) medicines are nonprescription medications that individuals can purchase directly without a doctor's prescription. OTC drugs effectively treat various disorders and their associated symptoms, including pain, coughs, colds, diarrhea, constipation and acne. Vitamins and dietary supplements are intended to provide essential nutrients to fill potential gaps in a person's diet for maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. Common dietary supplements include vitamins, minerals, herbs and botanicals, probiotics, fish oil and more. To capture product-specific nuances, this report, where relevant, treats the OTC drugs market as being distinct from the vitamins and drug supplement market in its analysis.
Key players in the global OTC drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements market include Haleon Group of Companies, Kenvue, Opella Healthcare Group SAS, Bayer, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Amway, Nestle, Pharmavite, H&H Group, Herbalife, Church & Dwight and GNC Holdings. The market is highly fragmented. In addition to industry leaders, domestic players and store brands also play a vital role. Companies compete in terms of pricing strategies, product quality, innovation, brand recognition and distribution channels.
Segmental Analysis
In this report, the global OTC drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements market is segmented based on product type, point of sale and geographic region. Whereas vitamins and dietary supplements are treated as their own product type segment, OTC drugs are further segmented by product type into respiratory treatments, pain relief, digestive health, dermatological drugs, oral medical care, eye care and smoking cessation. Similarly, whereas the vitamins and dietary supplements market is categorized based on point of sale into the following segments: retail pharmacies and stores, e-commerce and other points of sale; the OTC drugs market is categorized as retail pharmacies and stores as well as epharmacies.
