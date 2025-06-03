Financial Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034 - Deepfake Fraud Concerns Drive Adoption of Real-Time Fraud Monitoring Systems

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Financial Fraud Detection and Prevention market is experiencing substantial growth, projecting an increase from $24.31 billion in 2024 to $27.27 billion in 2025, maintaining a CAGR of 12.2%. Recent growth stems from digital transaction proliferation, rising financial fraud cases, expanded regulatory criteria, data breaches, and mobile banking fraud escalation.

Forecasts suggest the market will reach $42.62 billion by 2029, driven by deepfake fraud concerns, cyberattack frequency, mobile payment tech adoption, and ongoing digital transaction expansion. Notable trends include real-time fraud monitoring integration, explainable AI adoption, predictive analytics advancements, adaptive fraud prevention improvements, and biometric authentication innovations.

Financial fraud threats bolster market expansion as sophisticated digital scams rise, creating opportunities for cybercriminals amid consumer security awareness gaps. Systems mitigate fraud by identifying suspicious activities, analyzing transaction patterns, and reinforcing security protocols. For example, the FTC reported over $10 billion in 2023 consumer fraud losses, a record high, reinforcing the market's relevance.

Companies prioritize AI and ML integration to enhance fraud detection, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance. These technologies facilitate large-scale transaction data analysis, identifying suspicious patterns and anomalies. In November 2024, Paisabazaar launched an advanced fraud detection system using AI, ML, and real-time analytics, underscoring technological influence on market dynamics.

February 2024 saw Signzy Technologies acquiring Difenz for $5 million, enhancing AI-driven compliance solutions and fraud detection. Difenz specializes in AI-enabled fraud risk solutions, showcasing strategic market investments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $42.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Fiserv Inc.

FIS Global

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

TransUnion LLC

SAS Institute Inc.

F5 Inc.

NICE Actimize

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Infosys Business Process Management Company

ACI Worldwide

FICO

RSA Security LLC

ClearSale

Bottomline Technologies Inc.

Accertify Inc.

Securonix

