Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Market Report 2025: $22.6 Bn Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Recombinant Human Nerve Growth Factor Segment Tops Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatments

The neurotrophic keratitis treatment market will expand from $1.07 billion in 2024 to $22.6 billion in 2034, fueled by rising aging populations, healthcare expenditure, and eye diseases. Western Europe leads in 2024, but Asia Pacific will see the fastest growth. Key trends include innovative cell therapies and personalized medicine.

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurotrophic keratitis treatment market is experiencing robust growth, reaching approximately $1.07 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 27.93% since 2019. Forecasts indicate significant expansion to $4.99 billion by 2029, expanding further to $22.6 billion in 2034 at a consistent CAGR of 35.25%. Such growth is fueled by increasing healthcare expenditure, a rising aging population, and an upsurge in ophthalmic surgeries.

In the historic period, the market's upward trend was driven by factors such as the high prevalence of diabetes, poor nutritional habits impacting eye health, and escalating interest in personalized medicine. However, limited healthcare access in developing regions presented a growth challenge. Future market expansion may be hindered by the scarcity of skilled professionals.

Western Europe emerged as the prominent region in 2024, commanding 47.30% or $508.5 million of the market value. Notably, Asia Pacific and North America are projected to be the fastest-growing regions with CAGRs of 43.78% and 38.78%, respectively, from 2024 to 2029.

The treatment market is highly concentrated, with Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A. holding a dominant position. Its monopoly stems from its recent product launch, while other competitors are yet to enter the revenue-generation phase. Segmented by treatment type, recombinant human nerve growth factor (rhNGF) accounts for the entire market share in 2024 and is expected to continue its lead, growing at a CAGR of 33.60% through 2029. Market segmentation by administration route highlights the dominance of topical treatments, which also lead with a CAGR of 34.18%. Hospitals emerge as the largest end-user, though homecare is set to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 46.25% over the forecast period.

Opportunities abound in the rhNGF segment, with anticipated gains of $3.5 billion in global sales by 2029. The USA is projected to claim the largest market size increase, contributing an additional $1.09 billion. Trends driving the market include advancements in cell therapy, new methodologies for bullous keratopathy, and Canada's inaugural preloaded DMEK transplant. Key player strategies prioritize strategic distribution agreements, novel therapeutic advancements, and gene therapy innovation.

Industry experts recommend companies focus on personalized treatment solutions, heightening collaborations and research, optimizing distribution channels, and emphasizing education-driven promotion initiatives for sustained market engagement and expansion.

Major Market Trends

  • Revolutionizing Keratoconus Treatment With Contoured Corneal Tissue Segments
  • Innovative Cell Therapy Brings New Hope to Bullous Keratopathy Patients
  • Research Collaboration Leads to Canada's First Preloaded DMEK Transplant

Companies Featured

  • Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A.
  • BRIM Biotechnology Inc.
  • Recordati S.p.A
  • Oyster Point Pharma Inc.
  • HLB Therapeutics Co. Ltd.
  • Neuroptika Inc.
  • Aurolab
  • ReGenTree LLC
  • Claris Biotherapeutics Inc.
  • Mime Tech
  • Aurion Biotech
  • Grand Pharma Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Bayer AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Mitotech S.A.
  • Healio
  • Bayer Sp. z o.o.
  • Novartis Poland Sp. z o.o.
  • Roche s.r.o.
  • SIFI
  • Pfizer Polska
  • Bausch + Lomb
  • CorneaGen Inc.
  • Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
  • Phelcom Technologies
  • CFR Pharmaceuticals
  • Walgreen Co
  • Grand Pharma (China) Co., Ltd.
  • Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Envision Africa
  • Netcare Limited
  • Bausch & Lomb
  • Magrabi Hospitals & Centers

