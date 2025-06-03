Mobile Phone Insurance Market Report 2025: $100+ Bn Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Online Channels to Spur Growth in Distribution, North America Dominates

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In 2024, the market is projected to achieve a valuation of $35.21 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 4.49% since 2019. A further expansion is anticipated, reaching $60.98 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.61% and ultimately $103.03 billion by 2034 at a 11.06% CAGR.

Growth drivers during the historical period included rising smartphone thefts, increased disposable income, cybersecurity concerns, heightened awareness of insurance benefits, and expanding internet penetration, despite data privacy posing a challenge. Looking ahead, factors such as smartphone proliferation, urbanization, digitalization, and insurtech and e-commerce growth will fuel market expansion, although economic challenges could impede progress.

The mobile phone insurance market remains fragmented. In 2023, leading players combined for 13.95% of the market, with Asurion LLC at the forefront (3.06% share), followed by Apple Inc. (3.04%), Allianz SE (2.28%), and others. North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 35.29% of revenue, with Asia Pacific and South America expected to experience the fastest growth in subsequent years, at CAGRs of 13.74% and 12.53%, respectively.

New opportunities abound for premium smartphones ($18.69 billion by 2029), physical damage coverage ($9.53 billion), online channels ($9.51 billion), and the personal end-user segment ($21.1 billion). The United States could witness a $7.17 billion increase in market size.

Strategic recommendations for industry stakeholders include enhancing insurance packages, collaborating with insurers, carriers, and manufacturers, boosting service offerings with advanced features, and embracing digital marketing and online distribution channels. Companies should also target the premium smartphones segment and expand in emergent markets.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 334 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $103.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Segmentation Highlights

By phone type, premium smartphones held the largest share (54.26%) in 2024 and are projected to grow fastest (CAGR 14.62% from 2024-2029).

By coverage, physical damage led the market with a 37.26% share, while virus and data protection coverage is expected to grow rapidly (CAGR 13.11% from 2024-2029).

By distribution channel, mobile operators accounted for the largest segment (41.13%), but online distribution is poised for the fastest growth (CAGR 22.63% from 2024-2029).

By end-user, the personal segment dominated (78.60%) and is set for robust growth (CAGR 12.00% from 2024-2029).

Major Market Trends

Growth in Demand for Device Protection

Affordable Plans with Enhanced Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage for Devices

Improved Coverage Options

New Partnerships for Seamless Insurance Services

Companies Featured

Asurion LLC.

Apple Inc.

Allianz SE

Allstate

AmTrust Financial Services Inc.

The Chubb Corporation

Orange S.A.

Progressive Corporation

Aviva plc

Telefonica S.A.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Igloo Pte. Ltd.

FingerMotion, Inc.

Epic Device Insurance

Smart Communications Inc

Kingfisher

Airtel Payments Bank

ICICI Lombard

Taurus Insurance Services Limited

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd

Kakaopay Insurance Corp.

Taurus Insurance Services

Bouygues Telecom

Currys plc

Deutsche Telekom

Lloyds Banking Group

Leocare

Wakam Societe Anonyme

N26

P&V Verzekeringen, Bolttech

Epic Systems Corporation

Zurich Insurance Group

Tre Sverige

Mobile Garantie AG

Generali Ceska pojistovna a.s.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari SA

Uniqa

Groupama

Sogaz

Rosgosstrakh

Flip

Brightstar Device Protection LLC

AIG Mobile Insurance

Seguro Telcel

AIG Seguros Seguros Atlas S.A.

Verizon Mobile Protect

Minuto Seguros

AXA Gulf

Old Mutual Limited

Vodacom Business

