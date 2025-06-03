50 million HVLO airdrop to reward Hivello users and buy back, token now available in 130 countries via fiat

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has partnered with payments company Banxa which will enable users in 130 countries to buy $HVLO directly using fiat payment gateways such as cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay and more.

By integrating with Banxa, Hivello is making it easier and more accessible for anyone to participate in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), enabling users to go from “idle device” to contributor in just a few clicks with no prior crypto experience, to earning passive income.

Further driving the Hivello community to reward loyal users and onboard new ones, Hivello Holdings will be airdropping 50 million $HVLO tokens in August 2025. The airdrop will be on top of the rewards that users generate through their DePIN participation with greater airdrops for the most active users.

To additionally support the value of $HVLO in the market, Hivello has committed a variable percentage of its quarterly revenue to buying back $HVLO tokens in the open market and burning them, gradually reducing the circulating supply of $HVLO.

This approach reflects Hivello’s commitment to aligning its business growth with the broader health of its token economy, while reinforcing long-term incentives for its community.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented, “As the Hivello team have continued to enhance the platform to make it easier for new users to onboard and start earning, they are also making excellent strides towards enhancing the long-term value of $HVLO. By expanding accessibility to 130 countries via fiat payment gateways, rewarding loyal users through the 50M airdrop and committing to regularly buy back tokens, it is an excellent time for new users to join the platform.”

Below are the recent press releases from Hivello:

$HVLO Token Available via Apple Pay & Credit Card

LONDON & AMSTERDAM, May 27 – Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), announces that its native token $HVLO will soon be integrated with Banxa, a global fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution trusted by leading Web3 platforms.

This integration means that users in over 130 countries will be able to buy $HVLO directly using local fiat payment methods, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. Crucially, users will not need to go through a centralized exchange, making it faster and simpler for anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to acquire HVLO and participate in Hivello’s growing ecosystem.

For Hivello, this marks a meaningful step forward in its mission to onboard millions of Web2 users into Web3. By integrating with trusted platforms like Banxa, Hivello is making it even easier and more accessible for anyone to participate in DePIN, enabling users to go from “idle device” to contributor with just a few clicks, no prior crypto experience required.

Not only is Hivello making DePIN more accessible through seamless fiat integration, but it’s doing so at the right time. According to Messari’s Q1 2025 DePIN Sector Report , the sector has already surpassed $50 billion in market cap and is projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028. With over 13 million devices contributing daily and $350 million in capital raised over the past year, DePIN is entering a phase of rapid expansion, and Hivello is building the infrastructure to bring everyone in.

The integration is expected to go live in the coming weeks and HVLO will be supported directly within Banxa’s interface.

“Banxa is a proven bridge between traditional finance and Web3,” said Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa. “This partnership accelerates our ability to reach users who’ve never touched crypto before. Our mission is to simplify access to the digital asset ecosystem. Partnering with Hivello allows us to empower millions of users to participate in the rapidly growing DePIN economy—easily, securely, and without friction. Users around the world can now go from fiat to HVLO in just a few clicks—and immediately start contributing to and earning from the decentralized economy.”

“This is a big step toward making DePIN truly accessible to the mainstream,” said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder & Chairman of Hivello. “With Banxa, it’s now easier for anyone to buy HVLO using regular payment methods—no crypto experience needed.”

Hivello’s “Buy Back & Burn” Initiative to Support $HVLO Growth & Sustainability

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 28, 2025 -- Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has announced plans to introduce a new “Buy back and burn” initiative, designed to strategically support the long-term value and sustainability of its native token, $HVLO.

Under this initiative, a variable percentage of Hivello’s revenue will be allocated quarterly to buying $HVLO back off the open market and burning it, gradually reducing the circulating supply of $HVLO.

This approach reflects Hivello’s commitment to aligning its business growth with the broader health of its token economy, while reinforcing long-term incentives for its community. Additionally, making the HVLO token deflationary by linking its supply to the performance of the rapidly growing Hivello network further aligns the token with the network for all participants.

“We’ve seen how buy back and burn models can boost trust and sustainability when executed correctly,” added Domenic Carosa, Co-founder & Chairman of Hivello. “This initiative helps us stay community-first while building a stronger foundation for HVLO’s future utility and growth.”

50M $HVLO Airdrop to Prioritize Uptime, Loyalty, and Integrity

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 29, 2025 - Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has confirmed its commitment to rewarding meaningful contributions through its hugely upgraded and more sophisticated $HVLO airdrop program.

Hivello’s airdrops were never intended to be simple giveaways, they are a core part of its strategy to recognize real users who are helping to power the decentralized physical infrastructure ecosystem (DePIN).

As the platform grows and attracts more participants globally, Hivello has announced that its next airdrop will happen in August 2025, will be for 50 million HVLO tokens and most importantly will be materially different from Hivello’s first airdrop.

Airdrop 2 will focus on users who consistently demonstrate high-value behavior such as sustained node uptime, long-term engagement, and the provision of real resources to DePIN networks.

Hivello is developing an improved variable reward framework to ensure that $HVLO rewards distributed go only to legitimate node runners.

Behavior intended to manipulate or exploit the airdrop system, such as spinning up fake or inactive nodes, or buying and selling node accounts, will not be rewarded. These practices run counter to the spirit of Hivello’s community-driven approach and will be automatically detected and result in zero rewards in this and future airdrop campaigns.

"Airdrops shouldn’t just reward activity, they should reward contribution,” said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder & Chairman of Hivello. “This next phase is about identifying and supporting the people who are showing up, powering real infrastructure, and helping to grow the DePIN ecosystem alongside us.”

Hivello views airdrops as a meaningful way to onboard the right users—those who believe in decentralization, contribute honestly, and help bring the Web2 audience into the world of Web3. With more than 10 DePIN protocols already integrated and thousands of contributors providing real computing power, Hivello continues to push forward in building the future of DePIN.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company’s portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord | LinkedIn | Youtube

About Banxa

Banxa is a global on-and-off-ramp infrastructure provider that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Operating in 130+ countries, Banxa offers fully compliant fiat-to-crypto payments, helping users and businesses access digital assets easily and securely.

Website

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com .

