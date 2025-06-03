Logix BPO Announces Strategic Leadership Transition as Founder Anthony Godley Moves to Chairman Role and Chris Mackintosh Assumes CEO Position

CEBU, Philippines, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logix BPO , the premier independently owned business process outsourcing and contact center company in Cebu, Philippines, today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to accelerate growth and operational excellence across its expanding global operations.

Effective June 2025, Anthony Godley, Founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Logix BPO, has transitioned to the role of Chairman and Founder. Chris Mackintosh, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, assuming day-to-day operational leadership of the company.

Strategic Growth Through Leadership Evolution

The leadership restructuring reflects Logix BPO's commitment to evolving its executive structure to match the scale and complexity of its rapidly growing organization. Since its founding in 2021, the company has experienced remarkable expansion, growing from a small Australian-based operation to a multinational BPO powerhouse with operations spanning the Philippines, Africa, and India.

"We are implementing a strategic leadership change to better support our continued business growth and operational excellence," said Anthony Godley, newly appointed Chairman and Founder. "This restructuring ensures stronger executive presence and control within our operational centers, while bringing additional skills and experience to our senior leadership team that align with our expanding business requirements."

The transition represents the first of several anticipated changes across the leadership structure throughout 2025, positioning the company for its next phase of international expansion and service diversification.

Company Growth Trajectory

Logix BPO's transformation from startup to industry leader demonstrates the effectiveness of its business model and operational approach. Originally founded in Queensland, Australia, in 2021, the company initially supported Australian businesses with a small operations team in Cebu, Philippines. By 2023, rapid growth necessitated significant structural changes, with the establishment of a global holding company in the United Kingdom and the creation of a new Philippine entity, while the original Australian operations were consolidated.

The company's growth trajectory has been particularly impressive in its Philippine operations, where it now maintains an office capable of supporting over 1,000 staff members. This expansion has established Logix BPO as the leading independently owned BPO and contact center in Cebu, competing effectively with larger multinational corporations while maintaining its entrepreneurial agility and client-focused approach.

Comprehensive Service Portfolio

Logix BPO has built its reputation on delivering comprehensive business process outsourcing solutions across multiple verticals. The company's core service offerings include customer service for both voice and non-voice channels, chat and email support, ticket management systems, and specialized outbound services. Additionally, the company provides technical support and IT helpdesk services, content moderation solutions, and specialized medical retrieval services.

The organization has also expanded into strategic business support functions, offering outsourced finance, recruitment, and digital services that enable clients to focus on core business activities while maintaining operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Industry Recognition and Certifications

Logix BPO's commitment to operational excellence and workplace culture has earned significant industry recognition. The company achieved Great Place to Work certification in both 2024 and 2025, demonstrating its dedication to maintaining a positive, supportive work environment that attracts and retains top talent across its global operations.

The organization maintains rigorous compliance standards, holding multiple industry certifications including ISO 27001 for information security management, ISO 9001 for quality management systems, and compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA regulations. These certifications underscore the company's commitment to data security, privacy protection, and operational quality that meets international standards.

Cultural Diversity and Ethical Operations

Central to Logix BPO's operational philosophy is its commitment to maintaining a highly ethical and culturally diverse work environment. This approach has proven instrumental in attracting diverse talent pools across its multiple geographic locations while ensuring consistent service quality and cultural sensitivity in client interactions.

The company's emphasis on cultural diversity extends beyond mere compliance, representing a strategic advantage in serving clients across different markets and time zones. This multicultural approach enables Logix BPO to provide nuanced, culturally appropriate support that enhances client satisfaction and business outcomes.

New CEO Vision and Experience

Chris Mackintosh brings extensive operational experience and strategic vision to his new role as Chief Executive Officer. His previous tenure as Chief Operating Officer provided comprehensive exposure to all aspects of Logix BPO's operations, from daily service delivery to strategic planning and international expansion initiatives.

Under Mackintosh's operational leadership, the company successfully navigated its international expansion, established new service lines, and maintained high client satisfaction rates while scaling operations across multiple continents. His promotion to CEO reflects the board's confidence in his ability to lead the organization through its next growth phase.

"As you step into the CEO role, you're inheriting not just a company, but a living legacy built by countless dedicated hands and hearts," said Godley in his message to the new CEO. "The foundation is strong, but the future belongs to your vision and leadership—trust your instincts, stay close to our people, and never lose sight of the values that brought us this far."

Chairman's Continued Involvement

While transitioning from the CEO role, Anthony Godley will remain actively involved in the company's strategic direction as Chairman and Founder. His continued presence ensures continuity of vision and values while providing mentorship and strategic guidance to the executive team.

"While I'm transitioning to chairman, I will of course continue to be part of the leadership team as a resource and supporter, but not as a shadow over your decisions," Godley emphasized. "This company has always thrived because we've empowered great people to do great work, and I have complete confidence that you'll take us to the heights we forecast over the coming years."

Market Position and Competitive Advantages

Logix BPO's position as the premier independently owned BPO in Cebu provides significant competitive advantages in the rapidly evolving outsourcing market. Unlike larger multinational corporations, the company maintains entrepreneurial flexibility and rapid decision-making capabilities while offering the scale and infrastructure necessary to serve enterprise clients effectively.

The company's independent ownership structure enables customized service delivery approaches and direct client relationships that larger competitors often cannot match. This positioning has proven particularly attractive to mid-market and growing enterprise clients seeking personalized service combined with professional capabilities and compliance standards.

Future Growth Initiatives

The leadership transition positions Logix BPO for accelerated growth across multiple dimensions. The company plans to expand its geographic footprint, enhance service offerings, and deepen client relationships through improved operational capabilities and strategic partnerships.

Key growth initiatives include expanding operations in existing markets, exploring new geographic opportunities, and developing specialized service capabilities that address emerging client needs in digital transformation, automation, and specialized industry verticals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Logix BPO's business plans and growth expectations. Actual results may vary based on market conditions and other factors.

About Logix BPO

Founded in 2021, Logix BPO is the premier independently owned business process outsourcing and contact center company based in Cebu, Philippines, with additional operations in Africa and India. The company specializes in comprehensive BPO solutions including customer service, technical support, content moderation, and specialized business services. Logix BPO maintains ISO 27001, ISO 9001, GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA certifications and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in 2024 and 2025.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/753648c5-16f4-4228-abdd-cc98527db8f8