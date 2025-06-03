Self-Service Coffee Machine Market Report 2025: $9.39 Bn Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Smart and Innovative Espresso Machines Transform Coffee Experience for Consumers

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Service Coffee Machine Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global self-service coffee machine market is experiencing robust growth, with its value expected to soar from $6.46 billion in 2024 to an impressive $13.69 billion by 2034. This expansion is fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.83% from 2029, propelled by factors such as increasing urbanization, a burgeoning global population, and the dynamic expansion of the retail and hospitality sectors.
In 2024, the market will stand at $6.46 billion, having grown at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2019, and is projected to reach $9.39 billion by 2029, growing at a rate of 7.75%. Noteworthy contributors to this historic growth include rising coffee consumption, increasing disposable incomes per capita, and the coffee-centric enthusiasm of millennials, despite challenges such as workforce shortages.
Looking ahead, anticipated growth will stem from enhanced urban development and the broadening reach of hospitality locations globally. However, potential hurdles such as supply chain disruptions could influence future progress. Regionally, Western Europe will dominate in 2024 with $1.85 billion in market value, whereas Asia Pacific and Africa are set to be the fastest-growing regions, with CAGRs of 8.89% and 8.35% respectively, between 2024 and 2029.
Market segmentation by sales type reveals machine sales leading with 72.27% of the market share in 2024. Yet, the rental service segment is forecasted to grow most rapidly at a CAGR of 8.20% from 2024 to 2029. By distribution channel, direct sales currently account for 55.06%, though indirect sales are anticipated to climb at a CAGR of 8.23% over the same period.
In terms of application, the commercial segment holds the majority at 52.72% of the market in 2024, and is predicted to advance fastest with a CAGR of 8.57% through 2029. This trend highlights substantial opportunities for investment, particularly in machine sales, direct sales, and the commercial application sector.
Prominent market players like Nestle SA (Nespresso), Lavazza Group, and De'Longhi Group dominate with innovative product strategies focusing on enhancing user convenience through automatic espresso machines and cutting-edge cold brewing systems. Strategic partnerships and business expansions are key focus areas as players strive to capture emerging market opportunities.
To leverage these prospects, businesses are recommended to enhance automation and connectivity, expand rental services, target emerging markets, and implement strategic marketing efforts such as digital advertising and in-store promotions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|323
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$13.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Highlights:
- Market Characteristics: An introduction to segmentation, sales types, distribution channels, and applications.
- Key Trends: Key global market trends and potential future developments.
- Macro-Economic Scenario: Analysis of factors such as interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical influences.
- Growth Analysis Framework: PESTEL analysis, end-use sectors, and historical and forecast market values.
- Regional and Country Analysis: Historical and forecast market comparisons by region and country.
- Competitive Landscape: Company profiles, market shares, and competitive benchmarking.
- Market Opportunities and Strategies: Growth strategies and opportunities by region, segment, and market strategies.
Major Market Trends
- Smart Home Espresso Machine Revolutionizes Coffee Making
- Cutting-Edge Cold Brewing System Elevates At-Home Coffee Experience
- Revolutionary Espresso Machine Designed for Small and Medium Cafes
- Innovative Espresso Machines Make Barista-Style Coffee Accessible
Companies Featured
- Nestle SA
- Lavazza Group
- De'Longhi Group
- Starbucks Corporation
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holdings Company
- Miele
- WMF (Wurttembergische Metallwarenfabrik) Gmbh
- Smeg SA
- Franke Coffee Systems
- Evoca Group
- JumpStart Coffee
- LG Corporation
- BrownBag Morning
- Groupe SEB
- KitchenAid
- Kaapi Machines India Pvt Ltd
- Morphy Richards India
- Nestle
- Panasonic
- Smeg
- Rocket Espresso
- La Cimbali
- Gaggia
- Breville
- INALSA Appliances Limited
- Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.
- Havells India
- BSH Home Appliances
- Philips India Ltd
- Orient Electric Limited (DE'LONGHI)
- TTK Prestige
- LG Electronics (LG)
- Bajaj Electricals Limited
- Zojirushi Corporation
- Tsann Kuen Enterprise Co. Ltd
- Bear Electric Appliance Co. Ltd
- Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd
- Franke Coffee Systems
- Evoca
- Groupe SEB
