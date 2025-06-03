Self-Service Coffee Machine Market Report 2025: $9.39 Bn Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Smart and Innovative Espresso Machines Transform Coffee Experience for Consumers

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Service Coffee Machine Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-service coffee machine market is experiencing robust growth, with its value expected to soar from $6.46 billion in 2024 to an impressive $13.69 billion by 2034. This expansion is fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.83% from 2029, propelled by factors such as increasing urbanization, a burgeoning global population, and the dynamic expansion of the retail and hospitality sectors.

In 2024, the market will stand at $6.46 billion, having grown at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2019, and is projected to reach $9.39 billion by 2029, growing at a rate of 7.75%. Noteworthy contributors to this historic growth include rising coffee consumption, increasing disposable incomes per capita, and the coffee-centric enthusiasm of millennials, despite challenges such as workforce shortages.

Looking ahead, anticipated growth will stem from enhanced urban development and the broadening reach of hospitality locations globally. However, potential hurdles such as supply chain disruptions could influence future progress. Regionally, Western Europe will dominate in 2024 with $1.85 billion in market value, whereas Asia Pacific and Africa are set to be the fastest-growing regions, with CAGRs of 8.89% and 8.35% respectively, between 2024 and 2029.

Market segmentation by sales type reveals machine sales leading with 72.27% of the market share in 2024. Yet, the rental service segment is forecasted to grow most rapidly at a CAGR of 8.20% from 2024 to 2029. By distribution channel, direct sales currently account for 55.06%, though indirect sales are anticipated to climb at a CAGR of 8.23% over the same period.

In terms of application, the commercial segment holds the majority at 52.72% of the market in 2024, and is predicted to advance fastest with a CAGR of 8.57% through 2029. This trend highlights substantial opportunities for investment, particularly in machine sales, direct sales, and the commercial application sector.

Prominent market players like Nestle SA (Nespresso), Lavazza Group, and De'Longhi Group dominate with innovative product strategies focusing on enhancing user convenience through automatic espresso machines and cutting-edge cold brewing systems. Strategic partnerships and business expansions are key focus areas as players strive to capture emerging market opportunities.

To leverage these prospects, businesses are recommended to enhance automation and connectivity, expand rental services, target emerging markets, and implement strategic marketing efforts such as digital advertising and in-store promotions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Highlights:

Market Characteristics: An introduction to segmentation, sales types, distribution channels, and applications.

Key Trends: Key global market trends and potential future developments.

Macro-Economic Scenario: Analysis of factors such as interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical influences.

Growth Analysis Framework: PESTEL analysis, end-use sectors, and historical and forecast market values.

Regional and Country Analysis: Historical and forecast market comparisons by region and country.

Competitive Landscape: Company profiles, market shares, and competitive benchmarking.

Market Opportunities and Strategies: Growth strategies and opportunities by region, segment, and market strategies.

Major Market Trends

Smart Home Espresso Machine Revolutionizes Coffee Making

Cutting-Edge Cold Brewing System Elevates At-Home Coffee Experience

Revolutionary Espresso Machine Designed for Small and Medium Cafes

Innovative Espresso Machines Make Barista-Style Coffee Accessible

Companies Featured

Nestle SA

Lavazza Group

De'Longhi Group

Starbucks Corporation

Hamilton Beach Brands Holdings Company

Miele

WMF (Wurttembergische Metallwarenfabrik) Gmbh

Smeg SA

Franke Coffee Systems

Evoca Group

JumpStart Coffee

LG Corporation

BrownBag Morning

Groupe SEB

KitchenAid

Kaapi Machines India Pvt Ltd

Morphy Richards India

Nestle

Panasonic

Smeg

Rocket Espresso

La Cimbali

Gaggia

Breville

INALSA Appliances Limited

Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Havells India

BSH Home Appliances

Philips India Ltd

Orient Electric Limited (DE'LONGHI)

TTK Prestige

LG Electronics (LG)

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Zojirushi Corporation

Tsann Kuen Enterprise Co. Ltd

Bear Electric Appliance Co. Ltd

Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd

Franke Coffee Systems

Evoca

Groupe SEB

De'Longhi

Costa X

WMF Professional Coffee Machines

Robert Bosch GmbH

Franke Coffee Systems

Nescafe Dolce Gusto

Azkoyen Group

WatchHouse

Costa Coffee

Caffitaly

Bosch Global

De' Longhi Group

Electrolux Group

Cimbali Group S.p.A

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Melitta

Nestle Nespresso SA

Panasonic Corporation

Rancilio Group

Schaerer AG

Thermoplan AG

Electrolux

JURA Coffee Machines

WMF Group

Bravilor Bonamat B.V.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Animo

La San Marco

Lavazza

WMF Professional Coffee Machines

Indesit Company

Ascaso Factory

VkusVill

Nestle Nespresso

De'Longhi Group

Franke Group

WMF Group

Melitta Group

Hamilton Beach Brands Holdings Company

365 Retail Markets LLC

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

Cumulus Coffee Company

Quench USA Inc

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

WMF Group

JDE Peet's

Nestle Nespresso

De'Longhi Group

Franke Group

Cimbali Group

Nestle Nespresso

Starbucks Corporation

Cafe Arabo

Griin Coffee

Nespresso Israel

Evoca Group

Entire Goods

La Marzocco

Click Coffee

Scanomat

Al Shirawi Vending Solutions

Jumbo Electronics

Smeg

Henlo

Nespresso

Aquaspresso

Vending Solutions

Al Ameed Coffee Egypt

Shongai Technologies Ltd

