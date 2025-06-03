UAE Cementitious Flooring Market, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030, Featuring Profiles of BASF, Sika, Mapei, Ardex, Flowcrete, LafargeHolcim, USG and RPM

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Cementitious Flooring Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Cementitious Flooring Market was valued at USD 145.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 195.35 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.90%.

The UAE Cementitious Flooring Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the country's rapid urbanization, booming construction sector, and a shift toward sustainable building practices. As the UAE continues to expand its infrastructure with high-rise buildings, commercial complexes, and large-scale residential projects, the demand for durable, cost-effective, and low-maintenance flooring solutions has risen.

Cementitious flooring, including epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylic-based systems, offers superior benefits such as long-lasting durability, easy maintenance, and resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and heavy foot traffic. Additionally, cementitious flooring aligns with the region's growing focus on sustainability, as these solutions can often be produced with eco-friendly materials and low carbon footprints. The market is further supported by advancements in technology, allowing for more decorative and customizable options to meet the aesthetic preferences of architects and designers.

The UAE's commitment to becoming a global leader in green building practices under initiatives like the Estidama and LEED certification systems also boosts the demand for cementitious flooring products. Furthermore, as the country prepares to host more international events and develop mega-projects like Expo 2020 Dubai, the need for high-performance flooring solutions continues to rise. This, coupled with an expanding industrial sector, ensures continued growth for the UAE Cementitious Flooring Market.

Key Market Drivers: Rapid Urbanization and Construction Boom

The UAE's rapid urbanization is a key driver of the Cementitious Flooring Market, with the nation undergoing significant infrastructural expansion, especially in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The country's population has been growing steadily, with the UAE population reaching approximately 9.8 million in 2024, prompting the need for more residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

Major urban development projects such as the Dubai Creek Tower, Al Maryah Island, and the Dubai Expo 2020 site have heavily influenced the demand for durable, efficient flooring solutions like cementitious flooring. Cementitious flooring is favored for its durability and cost-effectiveness, making it ideal for the high-traffic, high-use spaces in these projects. The residential sector alone has witnessed a growth in housing units, with new developments expected to total around 10,000 units annually. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the demand for cementitious flooring as a cost-effective, long-lasting option for large-scale construction projects.

Key Market Challenges: High Initial Cost and Installation Complexity

One of the primary challenges in the UAE Cementitious Flooring Market is the high initial cost and complexity of installation. While cementitious flooring, especially epoxy and polyurethane systems, offers long-term durability and low maintenance, the upfront investment for materials and labor can be significant. This can deter smaller contractors and developers, particularly in a price-sensitive market. The installation process for cementitious flooring also requires skilled labor and specific expertise, which increases the overall cost. In regions where budget constraints are a primary concern, the demand for these flooring systems might be limited, particularly in the residential sector.

Additionally, the time-consuming process of preparation, such as surface priming, curing, and the application of multiple layers of coating, may delay construction timelines, adding further to the project's costs. While the long-term benefits of cementitious flooring - such as its durability, low maintenance, and resistance to harsh conditions - outweigh these initial costs, developers and property owners may hesitate to invest in these products due to short-term financial considerations. The challenge of balancing high-quality, long-lasting flooring with cost-effective solutions remains a significant barrier in some market segments.

Key Market Trends: Growing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Flooring Solutions

A prominent trend in the UAE Cementitious Flooring Market is the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly flooring solutions. With the UAE government's strong focus on sustainability and its ambitious Vision 2021 goals, there is a growing emphasis on incorporating eco-friendly materials in the construction industry. Cementitious flooring, particularly those made with low-VOC and recycled materials, is being increasingly adopted in line with green building practices. As the construction industry in the UAE aims to meet LEED and Estidama certification standards, demand for sustainable flooring solutions that minimize environmental impact is rising.

These systems not only contribute to energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction but also enhance indoor air quality, making them ideal for both residential and commercial applications. In response to this trend, manufacturers are investing in innovation, developing products that reduce raw material consumption, improve recyclability, and incorporate renewable resources, which are helping the UAE construction sector align with sustainability initiatives. This shift towards eco-conscious solutions is expected to be a major driving force in the market's growth over the coming years.

Key Market Players:

BASF

Sika

Mapei

Ardex Group

Flowcrete Group.

LafargeHolcim

USG Corporation

RPM International

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $145.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $195.35 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

UAE Cementitious Flooring Market, By Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

UAE Cementitious Flooring Market, By Application:

Indoor

Outside

UAE Cementitious Flooring Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Ajman

Umm Al Quwain

Ras Al Khaimah

Fujairah

