Vital Wound Care Launches AI-Driven Wound App and Expands In-Home Services Across Greater Houston

New AI-powered app and biologic wound therapies bring hospital-grade care to homes across Greater Houston.





Image by Vital Wound Care

HOUSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 1, Vital Wound Care introduced a free, web-based Wound Assessment App as part of a broader expansion of its mobile wound care services across a 150-mile radius of Houston. The initiative aims to improve access to wound treatment by delivering care directly to patients’ homes, particularly for those with mobility or transportation limitations.

Vital Wound Care facilitates a structured care pathway that includes rapid referral intake, insurance verification, and direct scheduling. The process is designed to minimize delays in care delivery and increase patient convenience. The company currently accepts over 100 insurance plans, including Medicare and most Medicare Advantage programs.

Alongside traditional wound management, the clinical team utilizes advanced skin substitutes and biologics , providing specialized, evidence-based treatment for complex or non-healing wounds. These therapies are integrated into customized care plans based on wound type, severity, and overall patient condition.

This HIPAA-compliant tool enables patients, caregivers, and referring providers to upload wound images for preliminary review by the clinical team. Combining AI analysis with nurse practitioner oversight, the platform triages wound severity, evaluates the need for advanced care, and provides a response within 24 hours, helping reduce delays, especially for underserved or homebound patients.

Vital Wound Care also collaborates with a wide network of providers, including Home Health agencies, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), transitional hospitals, and independent physicians, to offer more affordable wound care treatment options for patients. These partnerships help extend advanced care into the home setting.

“Our care delivery model allows us to bring hospital-grade wound treatment into patients’ homes without the need for clinic visits,” said Phil Sanchez, CEO of Vital Wound Care. “Our mobile teams are equipped with advanced therapeutic tools, and we’ve implemented a digital assessment platform to evaluate wound conditions promptly.”

“Each step of the care process is managed by our internal team so that patients can focus entirely on recovery,” said Jennifer Plumlee, Chief Nursing Officer. “All care providers are trained and certified in wound management, ensuring patients receive consistent, evidence-based treatment.”

A patient based in Conroe, Texas, shared the following: “Vital Wound Care visited my home when I was unable to walk. The process was clearly explained, and care began shortly after. The experience was efficient and reassuring throughout recovery.”

For more information or to refer a patient, visit www.vitalwound.care or contact info@vitalwound.care.

About Vital Wound Care

Vital Wound Care is a provider of home healthcare services in Texas, specializing in in-home wound treatment. The organization delivers timely, evidence-based care via mobile clinical teams, supported by a streamlined referral system, access to advanced biologic therapies, and partnerships across a broad continuum of care providers. Services are available within a 150-mile radius of Houston.

Media Contact:

Lily Olson

Info@vitalwound.care

833-968-6314

www.vitalwound.care

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afb25cca-cb57-48c8-b919-07e6226c65fb