PAIRMiner Launches Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin





Image by PAIRMiner

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With renewed interest in cryptocurrencies following recent price rebounds for Bitcoin and Dogecoin, PAIRMiner has officially launched its global cloud mining platform designed to simplify entry into digital asset mining . The service allows users to mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) without owning hardware or requiring technical expertise.

PAIRMiner's platform enables immediate participation in mining through on-demand computing power rentals. New users receive $150 in free mining credits upon registration, allowing them to begin earning daily returns through contract-based payouts.

“We designed PAIRMiner to make cryptocurrency mining accessible, secure, and transparent for everyday users,” said Agnes Heindrova, spokesperson for PAIRMiner. “With rising interest in alternative income streams and growing demand for user-friendly platforms, our goal is to remove traditional barriers to entry while supporting two of the market’s most recognized digital assets—Bitcoin and Dogecoin.”

Getting Started in Three Simple Steps

The PAIRMiner platform is designed with simplicity in mind, making it approachable even for users unfamiliar with blockchain or mining:

Register an account and receive $150 in free mining credits (no deposit required) Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration preference

Contract Price Duration (Days) Daily Profit Total Return Payout Frequency 200$ 1 10$ 10$ Every 24 Hours 500$ 2 30$ 60$ Every 24 Hours 1180$ 5 41.42$ 207.09$ Every 24 Hours 5100$ 3 191.76$ 575.28$ Every 24 Hours 35000$ 1 2047.5$ 2047.5$ Every 24 Hours 300000$ 8 27600$ 220800$ Every 24 Hours



3. Start mining with one click—earnings begin shortly after activation

Additional features include:

Daily Payouts : Contract earnings are calculated and distributed daily



: Contract earnings are calculated and distributed daily No Hardware Required : All mining is conducted via secure cloud infrastructure



: All mining is conducted via secure cloud infrastructure Multiple Contract Options : Tailored plans for varying investment goals



: Tailored plans for varying investment goals Real-Time Earnings Dashboard: Full transparency into mining performance



PAIRMiner emphasizes secure access to mining tools through encrypted account management and system stability. While not currently regulated as a financial services provider, the platform operates under internal compliance protocols and is evaluating future regulatory pathways.

About PAIRMiner

Founded in 2009, PAIRMiner is a London, UK-based cloud mining service provider focused on democratizing access to cryptocurrency mining. By eliminating the need for physical hardware and offering intuitive, low-barrier tools, PAIRMiner enables users worldwide to participate in Bitcoin and Dogecoin mining with minimal setup. The company is expanding its services to meet the growing demand for alternative digital income solutions.

