New analyses reinforce long-term benefit of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) subcutaneous-based quadruplet regimen for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma

Sustained MRD negativity (10-5) rates at 24 months or longer were more than doubled in transplant eligible patients treated with daratumumab-VRd vs VRd alone in the Phase 3 PERSEUS study1

Data from the Phase 3 CEPHEUS study show daratumumab-VRd significantly reduced the risk of progression or death by 49 percent vs VRd alone in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed patients2

BEERSE, BELGIUM, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced data from two studies highlighting that DARZALEX® (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (daratumumab-VRd) demonstrated deep and sustained minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rates, and improved long-term progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM), regardless of transplant status.1,2 Findings were highlighted as oral presentations of an analysis of sustained MRD in transplant-eligible patients from the Phase 3 PERSEUS study (Abstract #7501) and a subgroup analysis of transplant-ineligible patients in the Phase 3 CEPHEUS study (Abstract #7516) at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.1,2

“Daratumumab-based quadruplet regimens are redefining frontline treatment in multiple myeloma, offering the potential for deeper, more durable responses from the start, bringing patients closer to long-term remission,” said Ester in’t Groen, EMEA Therapeutic Area Head Haematology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “The latest data presented at ASCO further support the role of the PERSEUS and CEPHEUS regimens as a standard of care in patients with newly diagnosed disease, regardless of transplant eligibility.”

A new analysis from the Phase 3 PERSEUS study shows the addition of daratumumab-VRd followed by a maintenance regimen of daratumumab SC with lenalidomide (daratumumab-R), led to improved and deepened rates of overall and sustained MRD negativity (10-5) compared to VRd induction and consolidation with R maintenance.1 At a median follow-up of 47.5 months, sustained MRD negativity (10-5) rates were more than doubled with daratumumab-VRd followed by daratumumab-R maintenance compared to VRd and R maintenance at both 12 months or longer (64.8 percent vs 29.7 percent; odds ratio, 4.42; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 3.22–6.08; p<0.0001) and 24 months or longer (55.8 percent vs 22.6 percent; odds ratio [OR], 4.36, 95 percent CI, 3.15–6.05, p<0.0001).1

Among patients achieving sustained MRD negativity for 12 months or longer, the 48-month PFS rate for daratumumab-VRd followed by daratumumab-R maintenance was 95.3 percent compared to 94.2 percent for VRd and R maintenance (hazard ratio [HR], 0.83; 95 percent CI,0.3–2.3)—reinforcing the importance of achieving sustained MRD negativity for prolonged disease remission.1

“The data show that daratumumab-VRd followed by a daratumumab-R maintenance regimen is a highly effective treatment option for transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma,” said Philippe Moreau, M.D., head of the Hematology Department, University Hospital Hôtel-Dieu, Nantes, France and presenting author.* “The depth and durability of MRD negativity observed—paired with high rates of progression-free survival at four years—underscore the long-term benefit the daratumumab SC-based regimen can offer patients early in their treatment journey.”

Additional data from Phase 3 CEPHEUS study explore the benefits of daratumumab SC in transplant-ineligible patients across cytogenetic risk status

The post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 CEPHEUS study focused exclusively on transplant-ineligible patients, reinforcing that adding daratumumab SC to VRd significantly deepens response and prolongs PFS compared to VRd alone in this patient population.2

At a median follow-up of 58.7 months, patients receiving daratumumab-VRd achieved markedly higher overall MRD negativity rates at the 10⁻⁵ sensitivity threshold with 60.4 percent vs 39.3 percent with VRd (OR, 2.37; 95 percent CI, 1.47–3.80; p=0.0004).2 Furthermore, treatment with daratumumab-VRd resulted in high MRD-negativity rates at the 10⁻⁶ threshold with 45.8 percent compared to 26.9 percent with VRd (OR, 2.28; 95 percent CI, 1.40–3.73; p=0.0010).2 These deeper responses translated into improved long-term outcomes, with 69.0 percent of patients remaining progression-free at 54-months when treated with daratumumab-VRd vs 48.0 percent with VRd (HR, 0.51; 95 percent CI, 0.35–0.74; p=0.0003).2 Overall survival (OS) numerically favoured daratumumab-VRd (HR, 0.66; 95 percent CI, 0.42–1.03, p=0.0682), with an even greater benefit observed after censoring for COVID-19-related deaths (HR, 0.55; 95 percent CI, 0.34–0.90, p=0.0159).2

Additional data presented at ASCO included a subgroup analysis of the CEPHEUS trial for both transplant-ineligible and deferred NDMM patients who were considered high-risk for cytogenetic abnormalities (Abstract #7529).3 At a median follow-up of 58.7 months, overall MRD negativity rate was improved for patients with standard risk in daratumumab-VRd vs VRd.3 Although rates of MRD negativity by treatment arm in patients with protocol-defined high-risk were comparable, PFS trended toward improvement with daratumumab-VRd.3

“Across multiple studies, the growing body of data on daratumumab-based regimens indicates impressive, deep responses and meaningful progression-free survival in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, including high-risk,” Jordan Schecter, M.D., Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Multiple Myeloma, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “These consistent results across patient populations, regardless of transplant eligibility, reinforce the role of daratumumab SC as a cornerstone of frontline therapy.”



In the PERSEUS and CEPHEUS studies, the safety profiles were consistent with the known safety profile for daratumumab SC.1,2,3 Safety results of daratumumab-VRd in the PERSEUS study were previously reported in The New England Journal of Medicine.4 The most common haematologic adverse reactions (≥20 percent) in patients with multiple myeloma who received daratumumab-VRd vs VRd included neutropenia (69.2 percent vs 58.8 percent), thrombocytopenia (48.4 percent vs 34.3 percent), and anaemia (22.2 percent vs 20.7 percent).4 Similarly, in the CEPHEUS study, daratumumab-VRd showed no additional safety concerns in the transplant-ineligible subgroup compared with the intent to treat population.2 The most common Grade 3/4 haematologic treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were neutropenia (43.8 percent vs 31.7 percent), thrombocytopenia (30.6 percent vs 23.2 percent) and anaemia (12.5 percent vs 12.7 percent).2

About the PERSEUS and CEPHEUS studies

The PERSEUS study ( NCT03710603 ) is being conducted in collaboration with the European Myeloma Network as the sponsor.5 PERSEUS is an ongoing, randomised, open-label, Phase 3 study comparing the efficacy and safety of daratumumab, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (daratumumab-VRd) and autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) followed by D-R maintenance vs standard bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (VRd) and ASCT followed by R maintenance in patients with transplant eligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) (n=355).4 The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS), and secondary endpoints include overall complete response or better rate, overall minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity (in patients with complete response or better) and overall survival (OS).4 Daratumumab subcutaneous (SC) formulation was discontinued after at least 24 months of D-R maintenance therapy in patients who had a complete response or better and had sustained MRD negative status for at least 12 months.4 The median age is 61.0 (range, 32-70) years for patients in the daratumumab-VRd arm and 59.0 (range, 31-70) years for patients in the VRd arm.4 The study is being conducted in 13 countries in Europe and Australia.5 On 23 October 2024, an indication extension for daratumumab-VRd was approved by the European Commission for NDMM who are eligible for ASCT, based on the results of the PERSEUS study.6,7

CEPHEUS (NCT03652064) is an ongoing, randomised, open-label, Phase 3 study comparing SC daratumumab-VRd with standard VRd.8,9 The trial has enrolled 395 patients with NDMM who are either ineligible for stem cell transplantation (SCT) or for whom SCT is not planned.9 The primary endpoint is overall MRD-negativity rate.9 The minimum age for participation is 18 years for patients in both the daratumumab-VRd arm and VRd arm, with a median patient age of 70 (range 31-80).8 The study is being conducted in 13 countries across North America, South America and Europe.9 On 7 April 2025, an indication extension for daratumumab-VRd was approved by the European Commission for NDMM, based on the results of the CEPHEUS study.9,10

About daratumumab and daratumumab SC

Johnson & Johnson is committed to exploring the potential of daratumumab for patients with multiple myeloma across the spectrum of the disease.

In August 2012, Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement, which granted Johnson & Johnson an exclusive licence to develop, manufacture and commercialise daratumumab. Since launch, daratumumab has become a foundational therapy in the treatment of multiple myeloma, having been used in the treatment of more than 618,000 patients worldwide.11 Daratumumab is the only CD38-directed antibody approved to be given subcutaneously to treat patients with multiple myeloma.12 Daratumumab SC is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.12

CD38 is a surface protein that is present in high numbers on multiple myeloma cells, regardless of the stage of disease.12 Daratumumab binds to CD38 and inhibits tumour cell growth causing myeloma cell death.12 Daratumumab may also have an effect on normal cells.12 Data across ten Phase 3 clinical trials, in both the frontline and relapsed settings, have shown that daratumumab-based regimens resulted in significant improvement in progression-free survival and/or overall survival.8,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20

For further information on daratumumab, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics at: https://ec.europa.eu/health/documents/community-register/html/h1101.htm.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is currently an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.21,22 In multiple myeloma, these malignant plasma cells continue to proliferate, accumulating in the body and crowding out normal blood cells, as well as often causing bone destruction and other serious complications.22 In the European Union, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2022, and more than 22,700 patients died.23 Patients living with multiple myeloma experience relapses which become more frequent with each line of therapy 24,25 while remissions become progressively shorter.24,25,26 Whilst some patients with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, others can have common signs and symptoms of the disease, which can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, fatigue, high calcium levels, infections, or kidney damage.27

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow. and profoundly impact health for humanity.

www.linkedin.com/company/jnj-innovative-medicine-emea

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of daratumumab.

*Philippe Moreau, M.D., head of the Hematology Department, University Hospital Hôtel-Dieu, Nantes, France, has provided consulting, advisory, and speaking services to Janssen-Cilag International NV; he has not been paid for any media work.

May 2025