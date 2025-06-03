Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2030: Key Players Like Cardinal Health and FedEx Lead in Tech-Enabled Medical Device Logistics

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market was valued at USD 29.06 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 49.18 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.14%.

This growth is driven by the increasing intricacy of medical devices and the rising need for efficient, specialized supply chain solutions. Medical devices, including diagnostics and implantables, require stringent handling and regulatory compliance, pushing manufacturers to outsource logistics to experienced 3PL providers.

These logistics partners bring expertise in temperature-controlled storage, cold chain operations, and timely delivery, allowing manufacturers to concentrate on innovation and commercialization. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and technological progress have led to increased global shipment volumes, further accelerating the demand for third-party logistics services.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Complexity of Medical Devices

The growing intricacy of medical devices is a key factor driving the Global Medical Device Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market. As technology evolves, devices are increasingly equipped with sensitive electronics, complex software, and delicate materials that require controlled conditions during transport and storage. These specialized requirements-such as maintaining optimal temperature, humidity, and minimizing vibration-are beyond the capabilities of standard logistics operations.

Third-party logistics providers are stepping in with investments in cold chain infrastructure, precision packaging, and real-time monitoring systems. These capabilities ensure product safety and compliance throughout the supply chain.

Furthermore, as device manufacturers face global distribution challenges and regulatory variability, 3PL providers offer tailored solutions to support seamless international logistics. The rise in personalized medical products and small-batch shipments also underscores the need for flexible, scalable, and technologically advanced logistics services.

Key Market Challenges

High Costs of Specialized Infrastructure

A primary obstacle for the Global Medical Device Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market is the high capital outlay required for specialized infrastructure. Facilities must adhere to strict regulations involving climate control, contamination prevention, and secure storage-demands that significantly increase operational costs.

To mitigate these challenges, governments, such as India's, are supporting initiatives like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and investing in dedicated medical device parks. These efforts aim to ease infrastructure pressures by offering shared resources such as testing labs and warehousing. Despite these developments, the ongoing need for costly technological upgrades and evolving compliance standards continues to strain logistics providers financially, reinforcing the importance of continued public and private sector collaboration.

Key Market Trends

Integration of Advanced Technologies

Technological advancements are transforming the Global Medical Device Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market, enhancing efficiency, visibility, and compliance. IoT devices enable real-time tracking of shipments, ensuring optimal environmental conditions for sensitive medical equipment. AI tools are being leveraged for predictive analytics, demand planning, and logistics optimization, while robotics and automation streamline warehouse operations by improving accuracy and reducing costs. Blockchain is gaining traction as a tool for traceability and counterfeit prevention, offering secure, transparent supply chain documentation.

Cloud-based logistics platforms further improve coordination among manufacturers, logistics firms, and healthcare providers. These innovations support agile, responsive operations in a market that prioritizes reliability and precision, positioning tech-enabled 3PL providers at the forefront of industry growth.

Key Market Players:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Supply Chain

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service, Inc.

SF Holding Limited

Cencora, Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Plexus Corp.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By Service:

Transportation

Warehousing and Storage

Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By Type:

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By Device Type:

Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By End Use:

Medical Device Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



