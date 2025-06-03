The Virtual Golf Club and PureOne Golf Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement Across Canada

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move set to redefine the golf practice experience, The Virtual Golf Club and PureOne Golf today announced they have agreed to an exclusive agreement in Canada, with The Virtual Golf Club providing coast-to-coast distribution of PureOne Golf’s complete product line.

As a leading provider of training clubs, this milestone marks a bold new partner for PureOne Golf, and allows the brand’s partners, Shane Jackson and Michael Banville, to reconnect with their Canadian roots.

“We are pleased to have concluded this important transaction that allows us to expand PureOne’s reach into Canada,” said Jackson, who’s also the owner of PureOne Golf. “Both Mike and myself are proudly Canadian who met in college and followed the dream of one day changing the training segment in golf. This transaction supports our plans to become the leader in the game-improvement space by supporting the Top 100 Teachers in North America, along with retail partners who focus on quality, value, and results.”

Stewart Bannatyne, co-owner of The Virtual Golf Club, echoed Jackson’s enthusiasm about the partnership, and highlighted a variety of ways in which his team plans to integrate PureOne products to The Virtual Golf Club community.

"We are extremely excited to partner with PureOne and help distribute their products in Canada," Bannatyne added. "PureOne’s products fit our focuses of community and golf improvement, and training aids have a major role in making the game more fun. Golfers of all skill levels can hone their ball-striking skills with these great clubs, and our coaching team will continue to use them daily in lessons."

PureOne’s Banville spoke of the importance of utilizing The Virtual Golf Club’s onsite instructors, as well as the facility’s well-respected reputation.

“We are looking to align with the most reputable teachers in the golfing world, as well as retail partners who value tradition, innovation, and total commitment to continually be the best,” Banville said.

PureOne Golf is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and will continue to conduct operations in the USA while supporting The Virtual Golf Club in Burlington, ON.

ABOUT THE VIRTUAL GOLF CLUB

The Virtual Golf Club is Ontario’s most complete golf development facility. Focusing on a holistic approach to golf improvement, VGC combines fitness, golf instruction, club building and practice into one facility aimed to help you play better. To learn more, visit https://virtualgc.ca/

ABOUT PUREONE GOLF

PureOne Golf has a simple mission: Make every golfer’s journey better. To achieve this, PureOne engineers first-class practice clubs with a 50% smaller clubface to improve focus, enable better contact, and learn the fundamentals of the golf swing, all while producing real-time feedback. To learn more, visit www.pureonegolfshop.com

For additional information, please contact :

Nick Dimengo

Partner, Head of Content (PureOne Golf)

nick@pureonegolfshop.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64176eeb-79e8-4fd0-9aff-50e6b5915336

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/741ab5fa-ef74-4a3c-b554-aee1351037a8