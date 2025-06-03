New Self-Help Book SKIN DEEP Considers the Advancements, Challenges and Opportunities of Modern Skin Care Practices and Puts Power Back in the Hands of Patients

Charleston, SC, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a decades-long career within the field of dermatology, Dr. Norman Levine understands the importance of maintaining healthy skin. And while he has now retired from clinical work, he remains committed to empowering others to take control of their skin care needs and has published a new book, “Skin Deep,” to encourage readers to reconsider their approach to skin health. Dr. Levine stated, “The goal of the book is to empower readers to take ownership of their skin care needs.” With the rise of modern skin care and an abundance of aesthetic treatment options, “Skin Deep” is a helpful companion when navigating both consumer and healthcare choices related to one’s skin.

Cutting through the noise of skin care trends driven by social media, Dr. Levine thoughtfully considers the advancements, challenges and opportunities of modern skin care practices to help consumers understand how their skin functions, specifically addressing the unique needs of athletes, pregnant women and people of color. Providing the advice readers both want and need, Dr. Levine’s practical playbook features an in-depth analysis of the current state of dermatology and cosmetic surgery. But rather than focusing on what is trending, Dr. Levine educates consumers on the science of skin, sharing his insights on sun-related skin problems and common skin ailments alongside advice on therapy. His unique approach offers strategies for navigating the medical care establishment as well as tips for self-management. “This book was written for anyone over the age of 12 who is interested in learning how to manage their skin,” Dr. Levine said.

“Skin Deep: A Consumer’s Guide to Skin Health” is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com

About the Author:

Norman Levine, MD is an experienced board-certified dermatologist with decades of experience in clinical practice, academic leadership and medical research. A University of Michigan Medical School graduate and a graduate of the Dermatology Residency Program at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, he served as Chief of Dermatology at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center and has authored numerous scholarly publications and books. His work spans innovative therapies for skin disorders, education and editorial contributions. His extensive contributions to dermatology have established him as a trusted voice in advancing skin health and medical science. He lives in Tucson, Arizona with his wife.

