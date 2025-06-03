Luna PR Partners with The Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia to Drive Web3 Growth and Collaboration In The Region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna PR , a global Web3-focused PR and marketing agency, announced today its strategic partnership with the Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia (WASA) , a key player in advancing blockchain adoption and policy in the Kingdom. This collaboration marks a major step in Luna PR’s expansion into Saudi Arabia and underscores its commitment to accelerating Web3 innovation across the Middle East.

As one of the most respected agencies in the Web3 and emerging tech sectors, Luna PR, brings a global network of regulators, founders, and investors into alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Through this partnership, Luna PR and WASA will work closely to support companies looking to establish and grow their Web3 presence in Saudi Arabia, while also helping shape the region’s policy landscape through high-level dialogue with government entities and regulators.

“This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to supporting regions that are shaping the future of Web3, ” said Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna Media Corp and Luna PR. “Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a global technology hub and taking steps to lead through innovation, regulation, and education. Through our strategic alliance with WASA marks a powerful step towards driving meaningful growth and collaboration across the region..

Through joint initiatives, Luna PR and WASA will support both local startups and international projects by providing them with the strategic guidance, regulatory access, and communication tools needed to succeed in the Saudi market. From entity formation and policy navigation to ecosystem engagement and public narrative building, the partnership aims to make Saudi Arabia a globally competitive hub for Web3 innovation.

“We are excited to partner with Luna PR as they enter the Saudi market.” Said Billal Yamak, Chairman of WASA. “Their deep understanding of the Web3 landscape makes them an ideal collaborator for advancing our mission to drive blockchain adoption in the Kingdom.”

This partnership will serve as a launchpad for workshops, roundtables, and policy-aligned initiatives designed to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation, empowering founders, regulators, and institutions to co-create the future of decentralized technology in the region.

About Luna PR

Luna PR is a multi-award-winning public relations and communications agency headquartered in Dubai, with a global presence across the US, UK, and Asia. Since 2017, the agency has partnered with over 600 clients in Web3, fintech, and emerging technology - supporting startups, multinational corporations, and government entities alike. Luna PR positions itself as more than a service provider - it acts as a strategic partner that shapes narratives and accelerates market adoption for disruptive technologies.

About Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia

The Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia (WASA) unites the foremost leaders and innovators of the Web3 ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to cultivating a vibrant environment in the Kingdom in alignment with Vision 2030. WASA promotes innovation, collaboration, education and regulation to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and Web3 innovations across both public and private sectors. By bringing together industry experts and promoting practical implementation projects, WASA aims to position Saudi Arabia as a hub for decentralized technology, driving technological transformation and empowering local startups and enterprises.

