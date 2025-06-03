US Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of 23andMe, Gene by Gene, Ancestry, Genesis, EasyDNA, Veritas, Myriad Genetics, Taconic Biosciences, & Color Health

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 345.25 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 608.00 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.85%. The U.S. leads the global DTC genetic testing sector, driven by advanced commercialization strategies, an engaged and health-conscious consumer base, and a supportive digital health infrastructure.



Rising Consumer Awareness and Health Consciousness



One of the most influential growth drivers of the U.S. Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is the increasing health awareness among consumers. With a growing understanding of how lifestyle choices impact long-term health outcomes, consumers are turning to personalized solutions like genetic testing.

Nearly 80% of chronic diseases are deemed preventable through proactive lifestyle changes, and around 63% of chronic condition-related deaths stem from poor behaviors including inactivity, unhealthy diets, and tobacco use. This has led to a heightened interest in lifestyle medicine and DNA-based wellness planning. Healthcare providers, insurers, and digital platforms are leveraging DTC genetic insights to deliver customized interventions that reduce disease burden, enhance preventive care, and improve overall health outcomes.



Data Privacy and Security Concerns



A key challenge in the U.S. DTC genetic testing market is the concern surrounding data privacy and the security of genetic information. Consumers are increasingly wary of how their genetic data - one of the most sensitive forms of personal information - is stored, utilized, and potentially shared with third parties.

Despite efforts to anonymize data, fears persist about unauthorized access, misuse, and re-identification, particularly in cases involving insurers, pharmaceutical companies, or government entities. High-profile breaches and controversies have further amplified these concerns, undermining consumer trust. Regulatory frameworks such as the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and oversight by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) aim to address these issues but may also increase compliance costs and legal exposure for companies in the space.



Convergence of Genetic Testing with Digital Health and AI



A significant trend reshaping the DTC genetic testing market is its integration with digital health technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). Companies are transitioning from static genetic reports to dynamic, interactive platforms that combine DNA data with inputs like diet, wearable metrics, and biomarkers. This convergence enables real-time health monitoring and personalized wellness recommendations powered by machine learning.

The model supports continuous user engagement through mobile apps and dashboards, creating opportunities for subscription-based services. These developments are increasing customer lifetime value and recurring revenues, while partnerships between genetic firms, digital health providers, and fitness or telehealth companies are crafting a more comprehensive and integrated consumer health experience.

