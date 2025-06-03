Single infusion of CARVYKTI®▼ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) delivered lasting treatment-free remissions for at least five years in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

New long-term CARTITUDE-1 data show one-third of patients treated with cilta-cel remain progression-free at five years1

CARTITUDE-4 analysis shows overall survival and progression-free benefits in standard and high-risk subgroups across prior lines of treatment2

BEERSE, BELGIUM, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced new long-term follow-up data from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study demonstrating 33 percent (n=32) of patients in the study (n=97) with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) treated with CARVYKTI®▼ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) achieved progression-free survival (PFS) of five years or more with a single infusion and no maintenance or subsequent anti-myeloma therapy.1 These data underscore Johnson & Johnson’s dedication to advancing transformative therapies that aim to reshape the treatment landscape for patients with multiple myeloma.

In a subset of 12 patients who underwent serial evaluations at a single site, all were minimal residual disease (MRD) negative (at least 10–5 threshold) and imaging negative throughout five years of post-treatment follow-up.1 Findings were featured in an oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (Abstract #7507). The data were also simultaneously published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology.3

“This new evidence shows how a single infusion of cilta-cel can help patients survive without disease progression much longer than previously thought possible in this setting, and without any maintenance or subsequent treatment,” said Peter M. Vorhees, M.D., Clinical Professor of Hematology and Oncology at Atrium Health, Levine Cancer Institute at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.* “In a heavily pre-treated population, a third of patients remained treatment- and progression-free for at least five years.”

The Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study (n=97) evaluated cilta-cel for the treatment of heavily pre-treated patients with RRMM.1 Patients who remained progression-free for at least five years (n=32) had a median of six prior lines of therapy and included subgroups with high-risk cytogenetics (23.3 percent), extramedullary disease (12.5 percent), triple-class refractory disease (90.6 percent), and penta-drug refractory disease (46.9 percent).1 At a median follow-up of 61.3 months, median overall survival (OS) was 60.7 months (95 percent confidence interval [CI], 41.9, not estimable [NE]), highlighting the depth and durability of response with cilta-cel.1

With an additional ~28 months median follow-up, the safety profile in CARTITUDE-1 was consistent with the known safety profile of cilta-cel, with no new safety signals observed.1 There were two newly reported second primary malignancies (both solid tumours), two additional neurologic events, not related to cilta-cel, including one case each of encephalopathy and taste disorder, four new-onset Grade 3 infections (not related to cilta-cel), and no new Parkinsonism events or cranial nerve palsies.1

“The latest results from the CARTITUDE-1 study mark a major milestone in the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, with a single infusion of cilta-cel delivering unprecedented long-term outcomes,” said Ester in’t Groen, EMEA Therapeutic Area Head Haematology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “In a patient population where median overall survival has traditionally been around one year, it is promising to see many people now living beyond five years - a testament to the transformative potential of cilta-cel.”

Additional data from another cilta-cel study, CARTITUDE-4, also presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, evaluated PFS and OS versus standard of care (SOC) in prespecified subgroups, including patients with standard and high-risk cytogenetics, extramedullary disease, and by line of therapy (Abstract #7539).2 Results demonstrated that cilta-cel improved PFS and OS across subgroups versus SOC. In patients with standard risk-disease after 1 to 3 prior lines of treatment, PFS curves indicate stability in survival rates.2

“Across our multiple myeloma portfolio and pipeline, we are shifting from treating to progression to treating to cure,” said Jordan Schecter, M.D., Vice President, Research & Development, Multiple Myeloma, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Our focus is to extend patient survival, and based on our expertise of the disease biology, develop treatment regimens with curative potential.”

Results will also be presented at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Congress.

About CARTITUDE-1

CARTITUDE-1 (NCT03548207) is a Phase 1b/2, open-label, multicentre study evaluating the efficacy and safety of cilta-cel in adults with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), 99 percent of whom were refractory to the last line of treatment; 88 percent of whom were triple-class refractory, meaning their cancer did not or no longer responds to an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an anti-CD38 antibody.4,5

The primary objective of the Phase 1b portion of the study, involving 29 patients, was to characterise the safety and confirm the dose of cilta-cel, informed by the first-in-human study with LCAR-B38M CAR-T cells (LEGEND-2).4 Based on the safety profile observed in this portion of the study, outpatient dosing is being evaluated in additional CARTITUDE studies. The Phase 2 portion of the study is evaluating the efficacy of cilta-cel with overall response as the primary endpoint.4 The study involved patients with heavily pretreated RRMM who historically have an expected median progression-free survival of <6 months and median overall survival of ~1 year.4

About CARTITUDE-4

CARTITUDE-4 (NCT04181827) is the first international, randomised, open-label Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of cilta-cel versus pomalidomide, bortezomib and dexamethasone (PVd) or daratumumab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone (DPd) in adult patients with relapsed and lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma who received one to three prior lines of therapy, including a PI and an IMiD.6 Patients were randomised to receive either a sequence of apheresis, bridging therapy, lymphodepletion and cilta-cel (n=208) or standard of care (SOC), which included PVd or DPd (n=211).7 The primary outcome measure for the study is progression free survival (PFS), defined as the time from the date of randomisation to the date of first documented disease progression, as defined in the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) criteria, or death due to any cause.6 Safety, overall survival (OS), minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rate and overall response rate are secondary endpoints.6

About Cilta-cel

Cilta-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed, genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy that involves reprogramming a patient’s own T-cells with a transgene encoding chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that directs the CAR-positive T-cells to eliminate cells that express BCMA.7 BCMA is primarily expressed on the surface of malignant multiple myeloma B-lineage cells, as well as late-stage B-cells and plasma cells.8 The cilta-cel CAR protein features two BCMA-targeting single domains designed to confer high avidity against human BCMA.7 Upon binding to BCMA-expressing cells, the CAR promotes T-cell activation, expansion, and elimination of target cells.9

In April 2024, the European Commission (EC) approved an indication extension for cilta-cel for the treatment of adults with RRMM who have received at least one prior therapy, including an iMiD and a PI, have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy, and are refractory to lenalidomide. In April 2024, cilta-cel was approved in the U.S. for the second-line treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy including a PI, an iMiD, and who are refractory to lenalidomide.

In December 2017, Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, entered into an exclusive worldwide licence and collaboration agreement with Legend Biotech USA, Inc., to develop and commercialise cilta-cel.10

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using cilta-cel please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.7 In line with European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulations for new medicines and those given conditional approval, cilta-cel is subject to additional monitoring.7

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is currently an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.11,12 In multiple myeloma, these plasma cells continue to proliferate, accumulating in the body and crowding out normal blood cells, often causing bone destruction and other serious complications.13 In the European Union, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2022, and more than 22,700 patients died.14 Patients living with multiple myeloma experience relapses which become more frequent with each line of therapy while remissions become progressively shorter.15,16,17 Whilst some people diagnosed with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, others can have common signs and symptoms of the disease, which can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, fatigue, high calcium levels, infections, or kidney problems.18,19

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com/emea. Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/jnj-innovative-medicine-emea. Janssen-Cilag International NV, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag Limited, Janssen Biotech, Inc., and Janssen Research & Development, LLC are Johnson & Johnson companies.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of cilta-cel. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; changes in behaviour and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at http://www.sec.gov/, http://www.jnj.com/ or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

* Dr Peter M. Vorhees, M.D., Clinical Professor of Hematology and Oncology at Atrium Health, Levine Cancer Institute at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has provided consulting, advisory, and speaking services to Janssen-Cilag International NV; he has not been paid for any media work.

###

1 Voorhees, P. Long-term (≥5 year) remission and survival after treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in CARTITUDE-1 patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Oral presentation. American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; May 30 – June 3, 2025.

2 Sidana, S. Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) vs standard of care (SOC) in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM): CARTITUDE-4 survival subgroup analyses. Oral presentation. American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; May 30 – June 3, 2025.

3 Voorhees, P. Long-term (≥5 year) remission and survival after treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in CARTITUDE-1 patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). J Clin Oncol. 43, 7507-7505. DOI:10.1200/JCO.2025.43.16_suppl.7507

4 ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study of JNJ-68284528, a Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T) Therapy Directed Against B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) in Participants With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (CARTITUDE-1). Available at: Study Details | A Study of JNJ-68284528, a Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T) Therapy Directed Against B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) in Participants With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma | ClinicalTrials.gov. Last accessed: May 2025.

5 Lin Y, et al. CARTITUDE-1 final results: Phase 1b/2 study of ciltacabtagene autoleucel in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Oral presentation. American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2023.

6 ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study Comparing JNJ-68284528, a CAR-T Therapy Directed Against B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA), Versus Pomalidomide, Bortezomib and Dexamethasone (PVd) or Daratumumab, Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone (DPd) in Participants With Relapsed and Lenalidomide-Refractory Multiple Myeloma (CARTITUDE4). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04181827. Last accessed: May 2025.

7 European Medicines Agency. CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/carvykti-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Last accessed: May 2025.

8 Cho, et al. Targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) in Multiple Myeloma: Potential Uses of BCMA-Based Immunotherapy. Front Immunol 2018;10(9):1821.

9 Tai, et al. Targeting B-cell maturation antigen in multiple myeloma. Immunotherapy 2015;7(11):1187-1199.

10 JnJ.com Janssen Enters Worldwide Collaboration and License Agreement with Chinese Company Legend Biotech to Develop Investigational CAR-T Anti-Cancer Therapy. Available at: https://www.jnj.com/media-center/press-releases/janssen-enters-worldwide-collaboration-and-license-agreement-with-chinese-company-legend-biotech-to-develop-investigational-car-t-anti-cancer-therapy. Last accessed: May 2025.

11 Abdi, et al. Drug resistance in multiple myeloma: latest findings on molecular mechanisms. Oncotarget 2013;4(12):2186-2207.

12 American Society of Clinical Oncology. Multiple myeloma: introduction. Available at: https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/multiple-myeloma/introduction. Last accessed: May 2025.

13 City of Hope. Multiple Myeloma: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments. Available at: https://www.cancercenter.com/cancer-types/multiple-myeloma. Last accessed: May 2025.

14 ECIS. European Cancer Information System. Estimates of cancer incidence and mortality in 2022, by country. Multiple myeloma. Available at: https://ecis.jrc.ec.europa.eu/explorer.php?$0-0$1-All$2-All$4-1,2$3-51$6-0,85$5-2022,2022$7-7$CEstByCountry$X0_8-3$X0_19-AE27$X0_20-No$CEstBySexByCountry$X1_8-3$X1_19-AE27$X1_-1-1$CEstByIndiByCountry$X2_8-3$X2_19-AE27$X2_20-No$CEstRelative$X3_8-3$X3_9-AE27$X3_19-AE27$CEstByCountryTable$X4_19-AE27. Last accessed: May 2025.

15 Bhatt P, Kloock C, Comenzo R. Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: A Review of Available Therapies and Clinical Scenarios Encountered in Myeloma Relapse. Curr Oncol. 2023;30(2):2322-2347.

16 Hernández-Rivas JÁ, et al. The changing landscape of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (MM): fundamentals and controversies. Biomark Res. 2022;10(1):1-23.

17 Gavriatopoulou M, et al. Metabolic Disorders in Multiple Myeloma. Int J Mol Sci. 2021;22(21):11430.

18 American Cancer Society. What is Multiple Myeloma? https://www.cancer.org/cancer/multiple-myeloma/about/what-is-multiple-myeloma.html. Last accessed: May 2025.

19 American Cancer Society. Multiple Myeloma Early Detection, Diagnosis, and Staging. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/multiple-myeloma/detection-diagnosis-staging/detection.html. Last accessed: May 2025.





CP-522693

June 2025