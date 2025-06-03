SupplyCore Awarded 10-Year Maritime Acquisition Advancement Contract

Rockford, IL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and small business defense and government contractor with more than 35 years of experience, has been awarded the Maritime Acquisition Advancement Contract (MAAC) by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Maritime at Mechanicsburg. This 10-year, multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract will serve as a critical component of the U.S. Navy's strategy to maintain operational readiness and support its fleet with reliable, high-quality supplies and services.

Under the MAAC, SupplyCore will support the U.S. Naval Supply Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) and serve numerous naval platforms, from aircraft carriers and destroyers to submarines and unmanned vessels, enabling rapid response to both routine and urgent mission needs. The MAAC includes ten Integrated Weapons Systems Team (IWST) categories: Amphibious Systems, Carrier Operations, Common Electronics, Common Hull Mechanical and Electrical (HM&E), Cruiser-Destroyer (CRUDES), Expeditionary Systems, Level I Special Operations Command (LI/SOC/FBW), Submarine Operations, Submarine Logistics, and Unmanned and Surface Combatants (UM&SC).

"We are honored to support the naval warfighter through the MAAC, a contract that underscores our dedication to sustaining the operational readiness of our military,” said Peter Provenzano, SupplyCore President & CEO. “Our team, with support and collaboration from our strong partnerships with industry-leading OEMs and distributors, will provide customers with the mission-critical items they need."

SupplyCore’s extensive track record with the Defense Logistics Agency and deep understanding of military needs position the company to deliver swift, reliable, and cost-effective solutions, strengthening its role as a reliable and trusted partner to the Department of Defense.

For more information about SupplyCore and the MAAC, visit https://www.supplycore.com/solutions/maritime-acquisition-advancement-contract/

About SupplyCore

SupplyCore supports the U.S. military, civilian agencies, and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, special operational equipment, end items, heavy equipment, repair parts, and fire and emergency services equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. SupplyCore is a Prime Vendor and Program Manager for various contract vehicles through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Additionally, SupplyCore supports several General Services Administration (GSA) schedules and contracts and is a single source solution for Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales. For more information about SupplyCore and its 37-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit SupplyCore.com.