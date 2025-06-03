Sage Essential Oil Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2030: Overcoming Supply Chain Disruption and Raw Material Scarcity

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sage Essential Oil Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sage Essential Oil Market was valued at USD 7.83 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.38 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.80%.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing global demand for natural and organic ingredients across a variety of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, and household products.

Extracted mainly from Salvia officinalis, sage essential oil is known for its strong therapeutic profile, offering anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant benefits. These properties make it a sought-after component in aromatherapy and wellness solutions. As consumers become more health-conscious and inclined towards clean-label and sustainable products, the appeal of sage essential oil continues to grow. This shift is further supported by the rising popularity of alternative medicine and holistic health practices, reinforcing the oil's presence in both professional and at-home care routines.

Market Drivers: Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products in Personal Care and Aromatherapy

The surge in consumer interest toward natural and organic alternatives in personal care and aromatherapy is a key growth driver for the sage essential oil market. With growing awareness of the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals, consumers are increasingly opting for botanical-based solutions. Sage essential oil is highly valued for its broad spectrum of therapeutic effects, including stress relief, antibacterial action, and skin nourishment, making it a preferred choice in skincare, haircare, and aromatherapy products. The movement toward eco-conscious and clean-label formulations has further prompted brands to incorporate sage essential oil into their products, enhancing both market value and product appeal among wellness-driven consumers.

Key Market Challenges: Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Scarcity

The sage essential oil market faces significant challenges related to raw material supply and environmental dependency. The cultivation of sage requires specific climatic conditions, and its yield is highly susceptible to climate change, droughts, and extreme weather events. According to FAO (2022), key sage-producing regions like Spain, France, and Turkey have seen a 15-20% decline in herb yields due to such factors. Furthermore, overharvesting and land-use changes have diminished wild sage populations. The demand for organically certified sage further complicates the supply chain, as certification and cultivation practices are resource-intensive and time-consuming. These issues lead to inconsistent supply, fluctuating prices, and potential disruptions for manufacturers across key sectors.

Key Market Trends: Rising Popularity of Aromatherapy and Holistic Wellness Practices

The growing adoption of aromatherapy and natural wellness therapies is a prominent trend driving the sage essential oil market. Sage oil, particularly clary sage, is widely recognized for its calming and mood-enhancing properties, making it a staple in stress-relief formulations. As more consumers seek holistic approaches to managing anxiety, insomnia, and general well-being, sage essential oil is increasingly used in diffusers, massage oils, and personal care products. Spas, wellness centers, and yoga studios are integrating sage oil into therapeutic routines, while at-home aromatherapy kits are gaining popularity. This trend is expected to strengthen as mental health awareness and demand for natural remedies continue to grow globally.

Key Market Players in the Sage Essential Oil Market include:

India Essential Oils

The Essential Oil Company

Taytonn PTE

Aromatics International

Bontoux S.A

Lansdowne Chemicals

Augustus Oils Ltd

Lluch Essence S.L.

M&U International

Young Essential Oils

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Sage Essential Oil Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Sage Essential Oil Market, By Source:

Inorganic

Organic

Sage Essential Oil Market, By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Household

Sage Essential Oil Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Sage Essential Oil Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Vietnam South Korea

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey Kuwait Egypt

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia



