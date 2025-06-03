Microgrid as a Service Market Research 2025: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts 2020-2030 - Renewable Energy Integration Boosts Efficiency and Appeal of MaaS Solutions

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microgrid as a Service Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Microgrid as a Service Market was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.84 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.19%. MaaS represents a transformative shift in the energy industry, offering end-to-end microgrid solutions through a service-based model that eliminates the need for heavy upfront investments and technical know-how.

These decentralized energy systems integrate various resources like solar, wind, energy storage, and conventional generators to ensure localized, reliable, and sustainable power supply. MaaS providers handle everything from design and installation to operation and maintenance, enabling commercial, industrial, and community end-users to benefit from customized and resilient energy systems.

The model addresses key barriers to microgrid adoption while supporting energy security and the transition to renewable sources. Rising concerns over grid stability, along with favorable regulatory frameworks and technological innovation in energy management, are further driving market adoption.

Increasing Demand for Energy Resilience and Reliability in Critical Infrastructure

The rising occurrence of power outages and natural disasters has underscored the urgent need for dependable energy systems, especially for critical infrastructure like hospitals, military bases, and data centers. These facilities cannot afford disruptions, making centralized grids increasingly inadequate.

MaaS-based microgrids offer a solution by operating independently in "island mode" during grid failures, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. This model allows organizations to implement advanced energy solutions without capital expenditure or technical burden, as service providers oversee the entire lifecycle of microgrid deployment. As regulatory bodies promote resilient infrastructure, and awareness of energy security grows, MaaS adoption in vital sectors continues to accelerate.

Regulatory and Policy Complexity and Uncertainty

The MaaS market is hampered by regulatory inconsistencies across regions, complicating microgrid deployment and operations. As hybrid systems, microgrids intersect with various regulatory areas - distributed generation, storage, and grid interconnection - each governed by differing rules and authorities.

This fragmented environment leads to challenges with permits, tariffs, net metering, and asset ownership rights, prolonging project timelines and deterring investment. Additionally, the absence of standardized policies for energy trading within and between microgrids adds ambiguity to revenue and cost-recovery models for service providers, hindering broader market scalability and consistency.

Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy Integration in MaaS Solutions

The integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into MaaS solutions is a growing trend as users seek environmentally friendly and cost-efficient power alternatives. Declining prices for renewable technologies and battery storage have made these components more accessible, even for smaller projects.

MaaS providers are incorporating these clean energy options into customizable packages, helping customers meet sustainability goals. Enhanced energy management systems now enable efficient balancing of supply and demand, mitigating intermittency, and supporting grid services like frequency regulation. This shift not only aligns with global decarbonization efforts but also strengthens system resilience and operational efficiency.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric (GE)

Enchanted Rock

Tesla, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Wartsila Corporation

Engie

Microgrid as a Service Market, By Grid Type:

Grid Connected

Islanded

Microgrid as a Service Market, By Service:

Engineering & Design Service

Software Service

Monitoring Services

Operation & Maintenance Services

Microgrid as a Service Market, By End-User:

Remote

Utility Distribution

Commercial & Industrial

Community

Military

Others

Microgrid as a Service Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey



