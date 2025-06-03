Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 3.6.2025

Siili Solutions Plc      Announcement  3.6.2025
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 3.6.2025 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          3.6.2025 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 SIILI 
Amount            1 100Shares
Average price/ share   6,3800EUR
Total cost           7 018,00EUR
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 2 898 shares
including the shares repurchased on 3.6.2025 
   
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
   
On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki 
   
Further information:  
CFO Aleksi Kankainen  
Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
   
www.siili.com  
   
   

