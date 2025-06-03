Vitamin B5 Market to Double by 2030 Amid Rising Demand in Pharmaceuticals and Functional Foods | Vitamin B5 Market Global Forecast Report to 2030

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamin B5 Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vitamin B5 Market was valued at USD 347.08 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 669.99 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.06%.
Known as pantothenic acid, Vitamin B5 plays a crucial role in energy metabolism, coenzyme A synthesis, and maintaining skin, hair, and nervous system health. Rising consumer emphasis on preventive healthcare and wellness has spurred demand for Vitamin B5-enriched dietary supplements and fortified foods. The pharmaceutical industry further propels this growth by leveraging the vitamin in formulations for metabolic and skin health. However, challenges such as raw material cost fluctuations and supply inconsistencies persist. To address these, manufacturers are investing in advanced production methods and enhancing supply chain efficiency.
Key Market Drivers
Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry: The global pharmaceutical sector's rapid expansion is a significant force behind the rising demand for Vitamin B5. With revenues hitting around USD 1.6 trillion in 2023, the industry's scale rivals national economies. Vitamin B5 is increasingly used in pharmaceutical applications due to its role in metabolic functions and coenzyme A synthesis. Its inclusion in multivitamins, dermatological products, and metabolic health supplements has grown, especially in response to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.
High-purity IP-grade Vitamin B5 is favored for its compliance with pharmacopeial standards and essential health benefits, solidifying its role in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors.
Key Market Challenges
Limited Consumer Awareness: One major obstacle for the global Vitamin B5 market is the general lack of consumer awareness about its benefits. Despite its vital role in energy metabolism and skin health, Vitamin B5 is less recognized compared to other B vitamins. This limited visibility affects consumer purchasing behavior, especially in regions with lower health literacy.
As a result, demand for Vitamin B5-fortified products remains modest in such markets, where consumers are more familiar with other, more prominently marketed nutrients.
Key Market Trends
Expansion in Functional Foods and Beverages: A key trend shaping the Vitamin B5 market is the surge in functional food and beverage consumption, driven by growing wellness consciousness. Manufacturers are incorporating Vitamin B5 into an array of products such as energy drinks, nutritional bars, and dietary supplements to meet consumer demand for health-boosting ingredients.
This trend is supported by increased awareness of Vitamin B5's contributions to metabolism, stress management, and skin care, positioning it as a valuable component in products targeting active and health-conscious consumers.
Key Market Players
- Yifan Pharmaceutical
- Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd
- Shandong Hwatson Biochem Co., Ltd
- Shandong Huachen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- BASF SE
- DSM-Firmenich
- Anhui Tiger Biotech Co., Ltd
- U.K. Vet Chem
- Avanscure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd
Report Scope
In this report, the Global Vitamin B5 Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Vitamin B5 Market, By Sales Channel:
- Direct
- Indirect
Vitamin B5 Market, By End Use:
- Animal Feed Additives
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care
- Others
Vitamin B5 Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
